Scan Projects Ltd Summary

Scan Projects Ltd. (Formerly Known as Ambala Cements Ltd) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Feb.92 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.95. The Company was promoted by Sudhir Chandra and Sunil Chandra. The Company is engaged in Engineering Services (i.e. Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) andtrading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc. Commercial production commenced on 28 Jun.93. ACL undertook an expansion project in 1995-96 to enhance its capacity from 16,500 tpa to 66,000 tpa. To part-finance the expansion project and to finance the requirement of margin money of working capital for the expansion project, the company came out with a public issue in Mar.96.During the year 2010-11, the Company did business activities of Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc.In 2013-14, the Company established a Branch Office in Nepal.