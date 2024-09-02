Scan Projects Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The Company is engaged in activities i.e. Engineering Services (Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc., and the overall growth of the company is encouraging. The prospects of the present activities (i.e. erection, commissioning, installation and project drawing and designing work for setting up of projects related to cement, fertilizers, renewal power energy and other allied industries project) is good and encouraging. Presently, the company is engaged in providing engineering services for erection, commissioning and supervision of custom designed and engineered critical equipment and systems to the core sector industries like cement, fertilizers and renewal power energy etc. and Trading of fabricating material, machinery parts and other items. The company is already having sufficient work order for Erection and Commissioning in hand at different locations. To execute the overseas work at Nepal, the Company has established Branch Office/Permanent Establishment at Nepal, but due to vast range of competitors and lack of order in Nepal, the Company has decided in its BOD dt 01.09.2023 to close the branch as situated in Nepal. The Company is also expecting to get better opportunities in the ensuing period from across India and on the basis of that, the management of the company is quite hopeful to achieve better results in the coming years.

2. OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERN:

With new activities i.e. Engineering Services (Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc. the overall growth of the company is good and encouraging. In the current year 2023-24, the Company has earned the total revenue from operation Rs.798.81 Lacs against the previous years Rs. 585.18 Lacs. In the current year the performance of the company has been improved and same will further improved in the ensuring year because the Company has sufficient work order for Erection and Commissioning in hand at different locations in India, which will be executed in the ensuing financial year. All these above efforts reflect that the Management of the Company is hopeful to achieve better results in the ensuing years with its existing business activities. Because the prospects of present activities (i.e. engineering services for erection, commissioning and supervision of custom designed and engineered critical equipment and systems to the core sector industries like cement, fertilizers and renewal power energy etc. and Trading of fabricating material, machinery parts and other items) are good and encouraging due to favorable governments policy to lay greater emphasis on infrastructure development, which directly impact the growth of core sector industries like Cement, fertilizer and power etc.

3. SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

After implementation of Ind AS, Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (CODM), in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance. The Companys Chief decision maker is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The Company has identified two business segments as reportable segments. The business segment comprise of Erection, Commissioning, Supervision and Annual Maintenance Contract etc. and Trading activities. Segment wise performance has duly been reported at SI. No. 34 of Notes to Accounts of financial statement forming part of the Annual Report.

4. OUTLOOK:

With new activities i.e. Engineering Services (Erection, commissioning, supervision, project drawing and designing services) and trading of fabricating material, equipment parts and other items etc., the overall growth of the company is good and encouraging. The prospects of present activities (i.e. engineering services for erection, commissioning and supervision of custom designed and engineered critical equipment and systems to the core sector industries like cement, fertilizers and renewal power energy etc. and Trading of fabricating material, machinery parts and other items) are good and encouraging due to favorable governments policy to lay greater emphasis on infrastructure development, which directly has an impact on the growth of core sector industries like Cement, fertilizer and power etc. The Company has sufficient work order for Erection and Commissioning in hand at different locations in India, which will be executed in the ensuing financial year, which gives the confidence of registering good growth in revenue during the coming years. On the basis of that, the management of the company is quite hopeful to achieve better results in the coming years. All the above factors reflect that the management is hopeful to achieve better results in the ensuing years with new business activities.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has aligned its current systems of internal financial control with the requirement of Companies Act 2013. The Internal Control is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organizations process if designing and implementing a system of internal control. The framework requires a company to identify and analyses risks and manage appropriate responses. The Company has successfully laid down the framework and ensured its effectiveness.

The Companys internal controls are commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies. The company has an audit committee, the details of which are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The audit committee reviews the internal control system and follows up on the implementation of corrective actions, if required. The committee also meets the companys statutory auditors to ascertain, interalia their views on the adequacy of internal control system in the Company and keeps the Board of Directors informed of its major observations from time to time. The management also regularly reviews the utilization of fiscal resource, compliance with law, efficiencies, so as to ensure optimum utilization of resources and achieve better efficiencies.

Based on its evaluation (as defined in section 177 of Companies Act 2013), our audit committee has concluded that, as of March 31, 2024, our internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively.

6. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

With new business activities, the company, in order to meet its requirement has employed 20 employees, in the year 2023-24. The company has taken efforts to set up and maintain an efficient work force. The company is taking steps towards maintaining a low attrition rate which it believes shall be achieved by investing in learning and development programs for employees, competitive compensation, creating a compelling work environment, empowering employees at all levels as well as a well-structured reward and recognition mechanism.

7. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the management discussion and analysis may be “forward looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to your Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and international markets, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, other statutes and other incidental factors.