ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

To,

The Members of, Scan Projects Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion.

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SCAN PROJECTS LIMITED (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are incorporated the Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Companys branch at Nepal.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key audit matters Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedure As described in Note 2(II)(h) to the standalone financial statements regarding “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” the application of this accounting standard is complex and is an area of focus in the audit. The Revenue standard establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognized. This involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct price of identified performance obligation, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, the standard mandates robust disclosures in respect of revenue and periods over which remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Our audit procedures on recognition of Revenue from Contracts with Customers” includes: - Obtained an understanding if the systems, process and controls implemented by company for recording and computing revenue and the associated contract assets, unbilled and unearned deferred revenue balances; Evaluated the design and implementation of the processes and internal controls relating to implementation of the revenue accounting standard; Evaluated the detailed analysis performed by management on revenue streams by selecting samples for the existing contracts with customers and considered revenue recognition policy in the current period in respect of those revenue streams; Evaluated the changes made to IT systems to reflect the changes required in revenue recognition as per the new accounting standard; Evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures provided under the new revenue standard and assessed the completeness and mathematical accuracy of the relevant disclosures.

Adoption of Ind AS 116 Leases Principal Audit Procedure As described in Note 2(II)(k) and Note 36 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has adopted Ind AS 116 Leases in the current year. The application and transition to this accounting standard is complex and is an area of focus in our audit since the Company has some lease with differed contractual terms Involved our expertise to evaluate the reasonableness of the discount rates applied in determining the lease liabilities; Ind AS 116 introduces a new lease accounting model, wherein lessees are required to recognize a right-of-use (ROU) asset and a lease liability arising from a lease on the balance sheet. The lease liabilities are initially measured by discounting future lease payments during the lease term as per the contract/arrangement. Adoption of the standard involves significant judgements and estimates including, determination of the discount rates and the lease term. Upon transition: -Evaluated the method of transition and related adjustments; -Tested completeness of the lease data by reconciling the Companys operating lease commitments to data used in computing ROU asset and the lease liabilities. On a statistical sample, we performed the following procedures: -assessed the key terms and conditions of each lease with the underlying lease contract; and -evaluated computation of lease liabilities and challenged the key estimates such as, discount rates and the lease term. Assessed and tested the presentation and disclosures relating to Ind AS 116 including, disclosures relating to transition.

Information Other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management of the Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference of financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements/information of the Nepal Branch, whose operations were discontinued during the year. The financial statements of this branch are included in the standalone financial statements of the Company and reflect total assets of Rs. NIL as at 31st March 2024, and total revenue and expenses of Rs. NIL and Rs.8936091.00, respectively, for the year ended on that date. The Financial information for the Nepal Branch has been audited by the branchs auditor, whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion insofar as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Nepal branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from Nepal Branch not visited by us;

(d) The reports on the accounts of the Nepal branch office of the Company audited under Section 143 (8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and have been properly dealt by us in preparing this report;

(e) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Change in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from Nepal branch not visited by us;

(f) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B";

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company dose not has any pending litigations which would impact its financial statement as of March 31, 2024.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person (s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or-provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person (s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software but only from June 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024. Further, June 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

vi) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

For Subhash Sajal and Associates (Subhash Mittal) Chartered Accountants M. No. 089077 Firm Registration No. 018178N (Partner) Place: Yamunanagar UDIN: 24089077BKDFE47126 Date: 28th May 2024

ANNEXURE “A” REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING OF “REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS” OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE OF SCAN PROJECTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets or both:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipments and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not having intangible assets during the year under consideration.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipments which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipments. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed Note 3 (A) Property, Plant and Equipments to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company except for the followings:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Title deeds held in the name of Property held since which date Reason Freehold Land Measuring 6K 1M 127712.96 M/s Ambala Cements Limited June 26, 1992 The property held in the erstwhile name of the Company Freehold Land measuring 3K 18M 196875.00 M/s Ambala Cements Limited June 21, 1996 The property held in the erstwhile name of the Company Freehold Land measuring 13.5M 1081000.00 M/s Scan Projects Limited Nov 11, 2011 The property held in the name of the Company. Company sold the said land to Sh. Kuldeep Kumar by executing a sale agreement on Oct 14, 2020 but the transfer deed could not executed due to certain restrictions on the transfer by the Revenue Authority in this area or other technical issues. The transfer will only be completed after these issues are resolved with the Revenue Authorities in future.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us that no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (4 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) As explained to us that, the Company is engaged in business activities i.e. Erection, commissioning & supervision services and trading of fabricating material, electrical components, machinery parts and other items etc and holds stock of consumable stores & spares and finished/traded goods, which have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies (i.e. 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory) were noticed on physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits (Fund based and Non fund based) in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties during the year.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loan or advances in the nature of loan or provided guarantee or provided security to other entity (i.e. Subsidiaries, joint ventures, associates and other parties) during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantees provided and security given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities. The Company has not granted any loans, making investments, providing any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to the extent notified during the year. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services/business activities provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it, were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024,

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, that the company has not surrendered or disclosed any amount as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which are unrecorded in the books of account of the company. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender (i.e. Banks, Financial Institution, Non Banking Financial Institution/Companies or government/state government etc.)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not obtained any term loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c ) of the Order is not applicable. However, in respect of old term loans the same have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not raised money by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully, partially or optionally convertible and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We are unable of obtain any internal audit reports of the company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any core investment company (CIC) (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us that the company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(XX)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no ongoing projects with the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(XX)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us that the company is not having any Holding Company/Subsidiary/associate/joint venture, hence, the provisions of the clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Subhash Sajal and Associates (Subhash Mittal) Chartered Accountants M. No. 089077 Firm Registration No. 018178N (Partner) Place: Yamunanagar UDIN: 24089077BKDFE47126 Date: 28th May 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SCAN PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Scan Projects Limited, (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion considering nature of business, size of operation and organizational structure of the entity, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matter

