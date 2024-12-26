Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

SCAN PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of Merger/Amalgamation Scheme between Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd (Transferor Company) & Scan Projects Ltd (Transferee Company) in the BOD as Held On Thursday 26Th Day Of December 2024 Of Scan Projects Limited. Board Meeting Outcome Of Scan Projects Limited As Held On 26.12.2024 In Meeting of Directors the scheme of Merger/Amalgamation has been approved between Scan Projects ltd (Transferee Company) and Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd (Transferor Company). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SCAN PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as held on Tuesday 12th day of November 2024 of Scan Projects Limited for quarterly results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024 and approval of merger scheme. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) scheme of Merger between Scan Projects Ltd & Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

SCAN PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Discuss and approve Inter Corporate Loan amount in BoD as will held on 09.10.2024. Approved Intercompany Loan by Company in Board Meeting as held on 09.10.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 9/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SCAN PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Board Meeting Outcome of Scan Projects Limited as held on 12.08.2024 for financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

SCAN PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to approve Audited result for the QTR & FY ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of BOD Meeting of SCAN PROJECTS LTD as held on Tuesday, 28.05.2024 for audited financial results for the quarter and FY ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024