Scarnose International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
1.95
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.4
6.88
1.44
1.49
Net Worth
9.55
10.03
3.39
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.89
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
9.56
10.04
6.29
1.92
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.74
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.11
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
9.25
9.41
5.33
1.61
Inventories
0
0
0.2
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.37
10.41
9.69
3.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.92
4.07
1.57
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-3.05
-5.54
-1.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-2.02
-0.59
-0.8
Cash
0.15
0.45
0.11
0.31
Total Assets
9.56
10.04
6.29
1.92
