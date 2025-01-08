iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scarnose International Ltd Balance Sheet

143
(1.42%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Scarnose International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

1.95

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.4

6.88

1.44

1.49

Net Worth

9.55

10.03

3.39

1.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2.89

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

9.56

10.04

6.29

1.92

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.06

0.74

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0.11

0.11

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

9.25

9.41

5.33

1.61

Inventories

0

0

0.2

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.37

10.41

9.69

3.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.92

4.07

1.57

0.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-3.05

-5.54

-1.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-2.02

-0.59

-0.8

Cash

0.15

0.45

0.11

0.31

Total Assets

9.56

10.04

6.29

1.92

Scarnose Inter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Scarnose International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.