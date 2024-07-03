iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Scarnose International Ltd Share Price

134.35
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:22:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open134.35
  • Day's High134.35
  • 52 Wk High199.5
  • Prev. Close141.4
  • Day's Low134.35
  • 52 Wk Low 58.91
  • Turnover (lac)10.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.32
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Scarnose International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

134.35

Prev. Close

141.4

Turnover(Lac.)

10.74

Day's High

134.35

Day's Low

134.35

52 Week's High

199.5

52 Week's Low

58.91

Book Value

30.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.32

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Scarnose International Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Scarnose International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Scarnose International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Scarnose International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

1.95

0.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.4

6.88

1.44

1.49

Net Worth

9.55

10.03

3.39

1.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Scarnose International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Scarnose International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shraddha Dev Pandya

Non Executive Director

Maharshi Jigar Pandya

Independent Director

Drasti Prafulhhai Dedaniya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heli Jitendrabhai Modi

Additional Director

Manish Shrichand Bachani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scarnose International Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Chordia Agro Products Private Limited on April 12, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies-Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Scarnose International Private Limitedvide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 26, 2018 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and name of the Company changed to Scarnose International Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated June 21, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is owned and managed by professionally qualified persons namely, Mr. Vimal M. Shah and and Mr. Hitesh Loonia. Both the Promoters come from a family which has been into the business of trading of Cotton, Agro Commodities and Textiles and had an inherited business acumen. In 2019, the Company had started its business operation effectively from financial year 2019-20 and trading of agro commodities like nutrition feeds supplement made of Cereals like Wheat, Bazra etc. and Raw Cotton, Cotton Bales and Yarn.The Company was established with the basic object of Trading of agriculture commodities. Till March 2019, there was no major business activity in the Company. The Company had starte
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Scarnose International Ltd share price today?

The Scarnose International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Scarnose International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scarnose International Ltd is ₹42.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Scarnose International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Scarnose International Ltd is 0 and 4.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Scarnose International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scarnose International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scarnose International Ltd is ₹58.91 and ₹199.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Scarnose International Ltd?

Scarnose International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 36.13%, 1 Year at 10.47%, 6 Month at 31.35%, 3 Month at 45.77% and 1 Month at -16.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Scarnose International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Scarnose International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Scarnose International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.