Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹134.35
Prev. Close₹141.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.74
Day's High₹134.35
Day's Low₹134.35
52 Week's High₹199.5
52 Week's Low₹58.91
Book Value₹30.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.32
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
1.95
0.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.4
6.88
1.44
1.49
Net Worth
9.55
10.03
3.39
1.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shraddha Dev Pandya
Non Executive Director
Maharshi Jigar Pandya
Independent Director
Drasti Prafulhhai Dedaniya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heli Jitendrabhai Modi
Additional Director
Manish Shrichand Bachani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Scarnose International Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Chordia Agro Products Private Limited on April 12, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies-Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Scarnose International Private Limitedvide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 26, 2018 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and name of the Company changed to Scarnose International Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated June 21, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is owned and managed by professionally qualified persons namely, Mr. Vimal M. Shah and and Mr. Hitesh Loonia. Both the Promoters come from a family which has been into the business of trading of Cotton, Agro Commodities and Textiles and had an inherited business acumen. In 2019, the Company had started its business operation effectively from financial year 2019-20 and trading of agro commodities like nutrition feeds supplement made of Cereals like Wheat, Bazra etc. and Raw Cotton, Cotton Bales and Yarn.The Company was established with the basic object of Trading of agriculture commodities. Till March 2019, there was no major business activity in the Company. The Company had starte
Read More
The Scarnose International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹134.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Scarnose International Ltd is ₹42.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Scarnose International Ltd is 0 and 4.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Scarnose International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Scarnose International Ltd is ₹58.91 and ₹199.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Scarnose International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 36.13%, 1 Year at 10.47%, 6 Month at 31.35%, 3 Month at 45.77% and 1 Month at -16.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.