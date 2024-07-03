Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Chordia Agro Products Private Limited on April 12, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies-Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Scarnose International Private Limitedvide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 26, 2018 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and name of the Company changed to Scarnose International Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated June 21, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is owned and managed by professionally qualified persons namely, Mr. Vimal M. Shah and and Mr. Hitesh Loonia. Both the Promoters come from a family which has been into the business of trading of Cotton, Agro Commodities and Textiles and had an inherited business acumen. In 2019, the Company had started its business operation effectively from financial year 2019-20 and trading of agro commodities like nutrition feeds supplement made of Cereals like Wheat, Bazra etc. and Raw Cotton, Cotton Bales and Yarn.The Company was established with the basic object of Trading of agriculture commodities. Till March 2019, there was no major business activity in the Company. The Company had starte

