Scarnose International Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Chordia Agro Products Private Limited on April 12, 2011 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 issued by the Registrar of Companies-Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company got changed to Scarnose International Private Limitedvide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 26, 2018 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Further, Company was converted into Public Limited Company under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and name of the Company changed to Scarnose International Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company dated June 21, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is owned and managed by professionally qualified persons namely, Mr. Vimal M. Shah and and Mr. Hitesh Loonia. Both the Promoters come from a family which has been into the business of trading of Cotton, Agro Commodities and Textiles and had an inherited business acumen. In 2019, the Company had started its business operation effectively from financial year 2019-20 and trading of agro commodities like nutrition feeds supplement made of Cereals like Wheat, Bazra etc. and Raw Cotton, Cotton Bales and Yarn.The Company was established with the basic object of Trading of agriculture commodities. Till March 2019, there was no major business activity in the Company. The Company had started its business operation effectively from financial year 2019-20. In 2021, the Company started manufacturing ladies dress materials particularly Kurtis through outsourcing model and selling in its own domestic brand Scarnose. The Company has endeavored to introduce new styles, fits, finishes and started manufacturing through outsourcing model. The Company offer an extensive range of designs, colors, styles and patterns of Kurtis. With large number of different colors and styles, customers have a good number of options. Right from the initial stage that involves the client preferences to constructing the most desirable collections, the Company ensure complete satisfaction to client. The Company is involved in trading of cotton bales, yarns and textiles and manufacturing of ready made garments. Currently, Company has started manufacturing of ready made garments through different job workers.These garments are made using printed fabric and solid dyed fabrics. Most of the garments are supplied with extensive value addition involving embroidery, hand embroidery and hand work including beads, sequences. Latest trend, fashion and lifestyle are having an impact while designing the product range.The Company is located in Gujarat, wherein major business activity of the State is Textile. In FY 2021-22, the Company started manufacturing ready made ladies wear kurtis, salwar suits, etc on job work basis and supply to local vendors. Apart from this, the Company has in-house team for designing and hires designing team wherein various samples are being prepared which is being photo shoot by models and then Company executives takes orders on the basis of such samples and provides finished goods in respective forms as desired by clients.The Company place orders for raw material requirements, which comprise of finished fabric, accessories such as fasteners, buttons, labels, laces and other consumables. The Company also purchase the finished fabric and other raw materials from variety of suppliers. On receipt of the fabric and raw materials, the quality assurance team conducts a preproduction inspection. On approval of the quality assurance team, its manufacturing facility commences production, which involves cutting, sewing, finishing and ironing. To ensure minimum wastage, automated cutting tools are used for pattern grading and marker making. Once the raw material is been purchased from the market it is necessary to do the quality check. The Company perform quality check on the raw material so that the raw material that goes in the manufacturing process is of good quality and the end product is also of good quality. The team of quality checkers do the final Inspection before dispatch of goods. This is done as per Acceptable Quality Limit(AQL).