Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 2nd July, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 4.00 PM through VC/ OAVM. Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Outcome and Summary of AGM held on 25th July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Scrutinizer Report for 13th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)