Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 20th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Surbhi Complex, Shop No.2, 2nd Floor, Opp. Jaynath Petrol Pump, Gondal Road, Rajkot Udyognagar, Rajkot, Gujarat, India - 360 002 which commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. has decided to not to proceed with the agenda of raising of funds through issue of 21,00,000 convertible warrants through preferential issue, which was approved by the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 12th December, 2024. Therefore, Board of Directors has announced that, the Issue of 21,00,000 Convertible Warrants hereby stands cancelled and withdrawn

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Scarnose International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Surbhi Complex Shop No.2 2nd Floor Opp. Jaynath Petrol Pump Gondal Road Rajkot Udyognagar Rajkot Gujarat India - 360 002 to discuss and consider inter-alia: 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda / business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 25th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Monday, 14th October, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Surbhi Complex, Shop No.2, 2nd Floor, Opp. Jaynath Petrol Pump, Gondal Road, Rajkot Udyognagar, Gujarat, India - 360 002, which commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. has decided not to proceed with the proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Scarnose International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 10th October 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Surbhi Complex Shop No.2 2nd Floor Opp. Jaynath Petrol Pump Gondal Road Rajkot Udyognagar Rajkot Gujarat India - 360 002 to discuss and consider inter-alia: 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda / business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 2nd July, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 4.00 PM through VC/ OAVM.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 28 May 2024

Appointment of Ms. Shraddha Dev Pandya (DIN: 09621935) as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2024, subject to Approval of Shareholders in General Meeting. 2. Appointment of Ms. Maharshi Jigar Pandya (DIN: 09621936) as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f 28th May, 2024 subject to Approval of Shareholders in General · Meeting. 3. Change the Registered office of the Company from 503, Sun Square, Off C. G. Road, Nr Hotel Nest, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380006, to Surbhi Complex, Shop No. 202, 2nd Floor, Opp. Jaynath Petrol Pump, Gondal Road, Rajkot-360002 Gujarat, India w.e.f. 28th May, 2024 subject to the approval of Shareholders in General Meeting.. Change in Registered office Change in Corporate office (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Scarnose International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 20th May 2024 at 11.00 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to interlia transact the following business: 1.To consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the half and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2.To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01 April 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. This is with reference to the earlier announcement dated 13th May, 2024 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, on Monday, 20th May, 2024 inter alia, consider and approve the Audited financial results for the half and year ended 31st March, 2024. This is to intimate that in the Board Meeting held today, the Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors due to unavoidable reason and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors will continue to be held on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve the Audited financial results for the half and year ended 31st March, 2024. The trading window shall remain close from 1st April, 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024) This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI [Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results for the half and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion on Financial Results of the Company issued by M/s. S V J K And Associates, Statutory Auditor for the half and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. Prachi Bansal and Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. 3. To consider and Approve draft Directors Report of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 AM and closed at around 6:15 PM. Audited Financial result for the half and year ended 31st March,2024 along with audited report with unmodified opinion on financial result of the Company issued by SVJK and Associates pursuant to regulation 33 of Sebi LODR,2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 1 May 2024

This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Wednesday, 01st May, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A (7) of SEBI ....

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Tuesday, 02nd April, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part B & C (7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Acknowledgment of resignation of Mr. Hemal Patel (DIN: 09344746) as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 29th March, 2024. 2. Acknowledgment of resignation of Ms. Dakshita Dadhich (DIN: 09356713) as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 29th March, 2024. 3. Acknowledgment of resignation of Ms. Sanjana Parmar as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 29th March, 2024. 4. Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024