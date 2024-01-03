iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Schloss Bangalore Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Schloss Bangalore Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.48

70.84

20.17

19.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-105.37

-91.95

-194.5

-47.7

Net Worth

-24.89

-21.11

-174.33

-28.33

Minority Interest

Debt

1,857.02

1,766.36

1,601.07

1,312.9

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,832.13

1,745.25

1,426.74

1,284.57

Fixed Assets

1,731.52

1,682.54

1,390.57

1,425.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

29.17

8.31

-15.53

-149.8

Inventories

9.59

8.81

5.81

5.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.09

12.64

6.71

2.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

65.41

34.07

40.38

23.91

Sundry Creditors

-31.73

-19.59

-10.52

-144.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23.19

-27.62

-57.91

-37.26

Cash

71.42

54.37

51.68

8.66

Total Assets

1,832.13

1,745.24

1,426.74

1,284.59

Schloss Bangalore Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Schloss Bangalore Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.