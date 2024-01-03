Schloss Bangalore Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.48
70.84
20.17
19.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-105.37
-91.95
-194.5
-47.7
Net Worth
-24.89
-21.11
-174.33
-28.33
Minority Interest
Debt
1,857.02
1,766.36
1,601.07
1,312.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,832.13
1,745.25
1,426.74
1,284.57
Fixed Assets
1,731.52
1,682.54
1,390.57
1,425.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.17
8.31
-15.53
-149.8
Inventories
9.59
8.81
5.81
5.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.09
12.64
6.71
2.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
65.41
34.07
40.38
23.91
Sundry Creditors
-31.73
-19.59
-10.52
-144.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-23.19
-27.62
-57.91
-37.26
Cash
71.42
54.37
51.68
8.66
Total Assets
1,832.13
1,745.24
1,426.74
1,284.59
