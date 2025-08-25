iifl-logo

Schloss Bangalore to Rebrand as Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

25 Aug 2025 , 09:38 AM

Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the company that owns and runs the luxury hotel chain The Leela, has decided to change its corporate identity. The board, at its meeting on August 22, cleared a proposal to rename the company Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

The move is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances, including permission from the regional director under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Once the approvals are in place, the company’s memorandum and articles of association will be amended to reflect the new name.

On the earnings front, the company posted a sharp recovery in the June quarter. Revenue came in at ₹93 crore. This is up 22% from ₹76 crore a year ago. Profit stood at ₹35 crore, a reversal from the ₹10 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year. Operating profit (EBITDA) rose to ₹44 crore. This is up 29% year-on-year, with margins improving to 47.3%. The hotel operator had made its market debut on June 2, though the stock listed nearly 7% below the issue price.

Founded in 2019, Schloss Bangalore has been developing and managing hotels under The Leela brand, with a focus on high-end hospitality experiences rooted in Indian tradition.

