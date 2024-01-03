Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
772.3
|77.15
|1,09,931.67
|481.2
|0.29
|1,476.33
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
204.55
|60.88
|42,570.35
|264.05
|0
|973.43
|53.08
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
370.75
|37.3
|23,185.38
|331.77
|0.4
|727.82
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
890.55
|113.45
|19,454.55
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.1
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
762.6
|129.47
|17,809.88
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
