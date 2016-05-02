Scope Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
10.25
7.45
6.11
6.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.32
-4.73
-5.91
-6.13
Net Worth
14.57
2.72
0.2
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
10.32
1.04
0.77
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.93
3.76
0.97
-0.01
Fixed Assets
3.35
0.04
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.53
3.5
0.58
-0.02
Inventories
6.29
0.92
0
0
Inventory Days
23.37
6.17
0
Sundry Debtors
46.66
0
0
0
Debtor Days
173.41
0
0
Other Current Assets
9.56
4.7
1.6
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-40.98
-2.12
-1.02
-0.02
Cash
0.05
0.22
0.39
0
Total Assets
24.93
3.76
0.97
-0.02
