Scope Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.52
(0.00%)
May 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

10.25

7.45

6.11

6.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.32

-4.73

-5.91

-6.13

Net Worth

14.57

2.72

0.2

-0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

10.32

1.04

0.77

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.93

3.76

0.97

-0.01

Fixed Assets

3.35

0.04

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

21.53

3.5

0.58

-0.02

Inventories

6.29

0.92

0

0

Inventory Days

23.37

6.17

0

Sundry Debtors

46.66

0

0

0

Debtor Days

173.41

0

0

Other Current Assets

9.56

4.7

1.6

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-40.98

-2.12

-1.02

-0.02

Cash

0.05

0.22

0.39

0

Total Assets

24.93

3.76

0.97

-0.02

