Scope Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
5.13
1.46
0.28
Depreciation
-0.14
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.29
-0.05
Working capital
17.74
2.75
Other operating items
Operating
22.69
3.91
Capital expenditure
3.34
0.05
Free cash flow
26.03
3.96
Equity raised
-2.7
-10.46
Investing
0
0
Financing
11.36
1.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.68
-4.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.