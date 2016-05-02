Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
98.21
54.4
15.21
yoy growth (%)
80.51
257.56
Raw materials
0.16
0.91
0
As % of sales
0.16
1.68
0
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.3
-0.04
As % of sales
0.61
0.55
0.29
Other costs
-91.84
-53.5
-14.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.51
98.34
97.9
Operating profit
5.92
1.51
0.27
OPM
6.03
2.78
1.8
Depreciation
-0.14
0
0
Interest expense
-0.68
-0.04
-0.01
Other income
0.04
0
0.02
Profit before tax
5.13
1.46
0.28
Taxes
-0.03
-0.29
-0.05
Tax rate
-0.75
-20.18
-20.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.09
1.16
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
5.09
1.16
0.22
yoy growth (%)
335.82
419
NPM
5.18
2.14
1.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.