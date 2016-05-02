iifl-logo-icon 1
Scope Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.52
(0.00%)
May 2, 2016

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

98.21

54.4

15.21

yoy growth (%)

80.51

257.56

Raw materials

0.16

0.91

0

As % of sales

0.16

1.68

0

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.3

-0.04

As % of sales

0.61

0.55

0.29

Other costs

-91.84

-53.5

-14.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.51

98.34

97.9

Operating profit

5.92

1.51

0.27

OPM

6.03

2.78

1.8

Depreciation

-0.14

0

0

Interest expense

-0.68

-0.04

-0.01

Other income

0.04

0

0.02

Profit before tax

5.13

1.46

0.28

Taxes

-0.03

-0.29

-0.05

Tax rate

-0.75

-20.18

-20.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.09

1.16

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

5.09

1.16

0.22

yoy growth (%)

335.82

419

NPM

5.18

2.14

1.47

Logo

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
