Scope Industries India Ltd Share Price

1.52
(0.00%)
May 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Scope Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.52

Prev. Close

1.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.52

Day's Low

1.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.64

P/E

0.18

EPS

8.45

Divi. Yield

0

Scope Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Scope Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Scope Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:00 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.40%

Non-Promoter- 83.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Scope Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

10.25

7.45

6.11

6.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.32

-4.73

-5.91

-6.13

Net Worth

14.57

2.72

0.2

-0.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

98.21

54.4

15.21

yoy growth (%)

80.51

257.56

Raw materials

0.16

0.91

0

As % of sales

0.16

1.68

0

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.3

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

5.13

1.46

0.28

Depreciation

-0.14

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.29

-0.05

Working capital

17.74

2.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.51

257.56

Op profit growth

290.76

453.15

EBIT growth

284.75

404.47

Net profit growth

335.82

419

No Record Found

Scope Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Scope Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sriram Pavan Kumar vemuri

Director

Tammina Eswar Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Niyaz Ahmed

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nisar Ahmad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Kumar Chodavarapu

Director

Nulakajodu Madhu Vinay

Director

Allama Prabhu Anandwade

Chairman & Managing Director

Surekha Sriram Pavankumar Vemuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Scope Industries India Ltd

Summary

Scope Industries India Limited (SIIL) incorporated in 1983 and one of the fastest growing organizations in the space of Infra and Energy. It is a listed company with its equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.The promoters have expertise and experience in the Infrastructure & Energy sectors and are actively involved in day to day operations. The experience gathered over the years by their management team enables taking quick decisions thereby ensuring that projects are executed within the contracted timelines. This also enables them to meet required standards of quality and efficiency.
