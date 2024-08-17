Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.52
Prev. Close₹1.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.52
Day's Low₹1.52
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.64
P/E0.18
EPS8.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
10.25
7.45
6.11
6.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.32
-4.73
-5.91
-6.13
Net Worth
14.57
2.72
0.2
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
98.21
54.4
15.21
yoy growth (%)
80.51
257.56
Raw materials
0.16
0.91
0
As % of sales
0.16
1.68
0
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.3
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
5.13
1.46
0.28
Depreciation
-0.14
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.29
-0.05
Working capital
17.74
2.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.51
257.56
Op profit growth
290.76
453.15
EBIT growth
284.75
404.47
Net profit growth
335.82
419
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sriram Pavan Kumar vemuri
Director
Tammina Eswar Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Niyaz Ahmed
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nisar Ahmad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Kumar Chodavarapu
Director
Nulakajodu Madhu Vinay
Director
Allama Prabhu Anandwade
Chairman & Managing Director
Surekha Sriram Pavankumar Vemuri
Reports by Scope Industries India Ltd
Summary
Scope Industries India Limited (SIIL) incorporated in 1983 and one of the fastest growing organizations in the space of Infra and Energy. It is a listed company with its equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.The promoters have expertise and experience in the Infrastructure & Energy sectors and are actively involved in day to day operations. The experience gathered over the years by their management team enables taking quick decisions thereby ensuring that projects are executed within the contracted timelines. This also enables them to meet required standards of quality and efficiency.
Read More
