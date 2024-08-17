iifl-logo-icon 1
Scope Industries India Ltd Company Summary

1.52
(0.00%)
May 2, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Scope Industries India Ltd Summary

Scope Industries India Limited (SIIL) incorporated in 1983 and one of the fastest growing organizations in the space of Infra and Energy. It is a listed company with its equity shares listed on Bombay Stock Exchange.The promoters have expertise and experience in the Infrastructure & Energy sectors and are actively involved in day to day operations. The experience gathered over the years by their management team enables taking quick decisions thereby ensuring that projects are executed within the contracted timelines. This also enables them to meet required standards of quality and efficiency.

Loading...

