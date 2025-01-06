Senthil Infotek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
-0.27
-0.28
-0.28
Net Worth
4.78
4.78
4.77
4.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.78
4.78
4.77
4.77
Fixed Assets
4.46
3.93
3.81
1.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.2
0.64
0.53
2.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.54
0.42
0.56
Debtor Days
1,829.9
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.11
0.11
1.61
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.12
0.22
0.43
0.65
Total Assets
4.78
4.79
4.77
4.78
