Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.11
0.12
0.08
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-8.06
48.71
6.93
-1.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
45.12
50.37
49.93
54.05
Other costs
-0.08
-0.09
-0.08
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
79.67
80.49
105.63
124.08
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
OPM
-24.79
-30.86
-55.56
-78.14
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.04
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26.08
-26.6
-24.75
-33.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-15
5.26
65.21
-100.4
NPM
6.08
6.58
9.3
6.02
