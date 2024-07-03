iifl-logo-icon 1
Senthil Infotek Ltd Share Price

24.06
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:13:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.06
  • Day's High24.06
  • 52 Wk High28.05
  • Prev. Close25.32
  • Day's Low24.06
  • 52 Wk Low 10.99
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Senthil Infotek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

24.06

Prev. Close

25.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

24.06

Day's Low

24.06

52 Week's High

28.05

52 Week's Low

10.99

Book Value

9.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Senthil Infotek Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Senthil Infotek Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Senthil Infotek Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.75%

Non-Promoter- 26.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Senthil Infotek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.27

-0.27

-0.28

-0.28

Net Worth

4.78

4.78

4.77

4.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.11

0.12

0.08

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-8.06

48.71

6.93

-1.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.24

0

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.06

48.71

6.93

-1.54

Op profit growth

-26.13

-17.4

-23.95

-94.88

EBIT growth

-15.59

7.92

46.37

-100.6

Net profit growth

-15

5.26

65.21

-100.4

No Record Found

Senthil Infotek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Senthil Infotek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

C Pitchandi

Non Executive Director

P Seetha Lakshmi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sreehari Ankem

Independent Director

D Surekha

Independent Director

Sarada Dittakavi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deshna Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Senthil Infotek Ltd

Summary

Senthil Infotek Limited, formerly known as Senthil Agrotech Limited was incorporated on 23 April, 1997 in Tamil Nadu. The Company name then was changed to Senthil Infotek Limited on October 14, 2000 with the main objective of achieving excellence in information technology, thereby helping clients reach greater heights while carving a special place in the future. The Company provides Internet technologies solutions, web portal development, client computing and architecture, software quality testing, and Internet application development.The Company has contributed user-friendly interactive and cost-effective solutions to the global business, for E-Commerce Applications, E-Commerce Product Implementation, On-Site Staff Supplementation / OSS, LAN, WAN, VPN, Web Based Solutions and Data Warehousing with the single-minded objective,to bring you the future, faster. Their team of project managers, project leaders, team leaders and group leaders ensure the deployment of cutting-edge solutions to its business, thus making it grow swiftly.The Companys specialization to make future technologies lies in internet/web technologies, web portal development, client/server computing/architecture, client/server solutions, software quality testing and internet application development. Senthil Infotek, as an organisation and each individual at Senthil are geared to bring future technologies and solutions to the business.
Company FAQs

What is the Senthil Infotek Ltd share price today?

The Senthil Infotek Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd is ₹12.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Senthil Infotek Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Senthil Infotek Ltd is 0 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Senthil Infotek Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senthil Infotek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senthil Infotek Ltd is ₹10.99 and ₹28.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Senthil Infotek Ltd?

Senthil Infotek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.33%, 3 Years at 61.78%, 1 Year at 6.39%, 6 Month at 25.04%, 3 Month at -5.24% and 1 Month at -5.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Senthil Infotek Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Senthil Infotek Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.25 %

