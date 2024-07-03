SectorIT - Software
Open₹24.06
Prev. Close₹25.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹24.06
Day's Low₹24.06
52 Week's High₹28.05
52 Week's Low₹10.99
Book Value₹9.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
-0.27
-0.28
-0.28
Net Worth
4.78
4.78
4.77
4.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.11
0.12
0.08
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-8.06
48.71
6.93
-1.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.24
0
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.06
48.71
6.93
-1.54
Op profit growth
-26.13
-17.4
-23.95
-94.88
EBIT growth
-15.59
7.92
46.37
-100.6
Net profit growth
-15
5.26
65.21
-100.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C Pitchandi
Non Executive Director
P Seetha Lakshmi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sreehari Ankem
Independent Director
D Surekha
Independent Director
Sarada Dittakavi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deshna Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Senthil Infotek Ltd
Summary
Senthil Infotek Limited, formerly known as Senthil Agrotech Limited was incorporated on 23 April, 1997 in Tamil Nadu. The Company name then was changed to Senthil Infotek Limited on October 14, 2000 with the main objective of achieving excellence in information technology, thereby helping clients reach greater heights while carving a special place in the future. The Company provides Internet technologies solutions, web portal development, client computing and architecture, software quality testing, and Internet application development.The Company has contributed user-friendly interactive and cost-effective solutions to the global business, for E-Commerce Applications, E-Commerce Product Implementation, On-Site Staff Supplementation / OSS, LAN, WAN, VPN, Web Based Solutions and Data Warehousing with the single-minded objective,to bring you the future, faster. Their team of project managers, project leaders, team leaders and group leaders ensure the deployment of cutting-edge solutions to its business, thus making it grow swiftly.The Companys specialization to make future technologies lies in internet/web technologies, web portal development, client/server computing/architecture, client/server solutions, software quality testing and internet application development. Senthil Infotek, as an organisation and each individual at Senthil are geared to bring future technologies and solutions to the business.
Read More
The Senthil Infotek Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senthil Infotek Ltd is ₹12.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Senthil Infotek Ltd is 0 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senthil Infotek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senthil Infotek Ltd is ₹10.99 and ₹28.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Senthil Infotek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.33%, 3 Years at 61.78%, 1 Year at 6.39%, 6 Month at 25.04%, 3 Month at -5.24% and 1 Month at -5.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.