|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the item of the agenda:- We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e.12.02.2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 157, Dhana Lakshmi Society Mahendra Hills East Maredpally Secunderabad - 500026. Telangana, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
