Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024