Senthil Infotek Ltd Board Meeting

Senthil Infotek CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Senthil Infotek Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the item of the agenda:- We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e.12.02.2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 157, Dhana Lakshmi Society Mahendra Hills East Maredpally Secunderabad - 500026. Telangana, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved: We are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

