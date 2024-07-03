Senthil Infotek Ltd Summary

Senthil Infotek Limited, formerly known as Senthil Agrotech Limited was incorporated on 23 April, 1997 in Tamil Nadu. The Company name then was changed to Senthil Infotek Limited on October 14, 2000 with the main objective of achieving excellence in information technology, thereby helping clients reach greater heights while carving a special place in the future. The Company provides Internet technologies solutions, web portal development, client computing and architecture, software quality testing, and Internet application development.The Company has contributed user-friendly interactive and cost-effective solutions to the global business, for E-Commerce Applications, E-Commerce Product Implementation, On-Site Staff Supplementation / OSS, LAN, WAN, VPN, Web Based Solutions and Data Warehousing with the single-minded objective,to bring you the future, faster. Their team of project managers, project leaders, team leaders and group leaders ensure the deployment of cutting-edge solutions to its business, thus making it grow swiftly.The Companys specialization to make future technologies lies in internet/web technologies, web portal development, client/server computing/architecture, client/server solutions, software quality testing and internet application development. Senthil Infotek, as an organisation and each individual at Senthil are geared to bring future technologies and solutions to the business.