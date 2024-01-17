|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|27 Sep 2023
|We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e.12.08.2023 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 157, Dhana Lakshmi Society Mahendra Hills East Maredpally Secunderabad - 500026. Telangana, wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved in the meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.