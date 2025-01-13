SG Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.56
96.43
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
746.83
476.64
3.86
3.08
Net Worth
806.39
573.07
8.87
8.09
Minority Interest
Debt
956.78
492.98
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0.07
0
Total Liabilities
1,763.21
1,066.05
8.94
8.09
Fixed Assets
1.91
1.07
0.8
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.33
1.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.81
1.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
9.25
-2.97
5.7
5.41
Inventories
0
0
4.64
3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.51
10.21
1.17
2.49
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.26
-13.18
-0.11
-0.08
Cash
77.23
91.4
0.11
0.02
Total Assets
90.2
90.51
8.95
8.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.