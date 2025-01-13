iifl-logo-icon 1
SG Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

397.65
(0.77%)
Jan 13, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.56

96.43

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

746.83

476.64

3.86

3.08

Net Worth

806.39

573.07

8.87

8.09

Minority Interest

Debt

956.78

492.98

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0.07

0

Total Liabilities

1,763.21

1,066.05

8.94

8.09

Fixed Assets

1.91

1.07

0.8

1.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.33

1.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.81

1.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

9.25

-2.97

5.7

5.41

Inventories

0

0

4.64

3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

25.51

10.21

1.17

2.49

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.26

-13.18

-0.11

-0.08

Cash

77.23

91.4

0.11

0.02

Total Assets

90.2

90.51

8.95

8.1

