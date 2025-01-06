iifl-logo-icon 1
SG Finserve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

SG Finserve FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.01

0.02

0.51

-0.47

Other operating items

Operating

-3.01

0.02

0.51

-0.47

Capital expenditure

0.03

0

0.01

0

Free cash flow

-2.98

0.02

0.52

-0.47

Equity raised

3.95

3.63

3.15

2.89

Investing

0.09

0.21

-0.04

0.46

Financing

-0.67

0.44

0.25

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.38

4.3

3.88

2.88

