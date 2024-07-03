Summary

SG Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as Moongipa Securities Limited on March 18, 1994. The name of the Company was then changed from Moongipa Securities Limited to SG Finserve Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company provides supply chain financing solutions for Indian conglomerates down to the lowest tier. Through a seamless tech platform solution, it focuses in offering finance solutions to dealers, distributors, vendors, retailers, logistics providers, etc. SGFL is accredited with CRISIL AA rating for its long-term debt and an A1+ for its short-term debt & commercial paper, making it a strong and reliable financial institution.In FY 2015, the Company received confirmation for direct listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited effective from July 8, 2015. In 2019-20, the Company received a licensed from Reserve Bank of India dated 16 May 2018 for doing a Non-Banking Financial Activity. On July 25, 2022, the Board of the Company has affected the change in control and management in the Company, by appointing the Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta as the Directors of the Company and the acquisition of 56.25% Equity Shares as contemplated under the SPA was also completed, and pursuant to the same Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta became the new promoters in the Company and have acquired control over the affairs of the Company. Subsequent to the change in ownership, management and control of the Company, the Board of Directors has proposed change in Ob

