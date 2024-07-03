iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SG Finserve Ltd Share Price

406
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open418.05
  • Day's High424.95
  • 52 Wk High576
  • Prev. Close421.2
  • Day's Low399.95
  • 52 Wk Low 325
  • Turnover (lac)372.52
  • P/E35.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value198.26
  • EPS11.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,675.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SG Finserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

418.05

Prev. Close

421.2

Turnover(Lac.)

372.52

Day's High

424.95

Day's Low

399.95

52 Week's High

576

52 Week's Low

325

Book Value

198.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,675.34

P/E

35.16

EPS

11.98

Divi. Yield

0

SG Finserve Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SG Finserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SG Finserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.37%

Non-Promoter- 1.97%

Institutions: 1.97%

Non-Institutions: 49.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SG Finserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.56

96.43

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

746.83

476.64

3.86

3.08

Net Worth

806.39

573.07

8.87

8.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.01

0.02

0.51

-0.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SG Finserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SG Finserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

RUCHI JAIN

Additional Director

Rahul Gupta

Additional Director

A K Bansal

Additional Director

Rohan Gupta

Director

DUKHABANDHU RATH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Nagpal

Additional Director

Rakesh Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SG Finserve Ltd

Summary

SG Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as Moongipa Securities Limited on March 18, 1994. The name of the Company was then changed from Moongipa Securities Limited to SG Finserve Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company provides supply chain financing solutions for Indian conglomerates down to the lowest tier. Through a seamless tech platform solution, it focuses in offering finance solutions to dealers, distributors, vendors, retailers, logistics providers, etc. SGFL is accredited with CRISIL AA rating for its long-term debt and an A1+ for its short-term debt & commercial paper, making it a strong and reliable financial institution.In FY 2015, the Company received confirmation for direct listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited effective from July 8, 2015. In 2019-20, the Company received a licensed from Reserve Bank of India dated 16 May 2018 for doing a Non-Banking Financial Activity. On July 25, 2022, the Board of the Company has affected the change in control and management in the Company, by appointing the Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta as the Directors of the Company and the acquisition of 56.25% Equity Shares as contemplated under the SPA was also completed, and pursuant to the same Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta became the new promoters in the Company and have acquired control over the affairs of the Company. Subsequent to the change in ownership, management and control of the Company, the Board of Directors has proposed change in Ob
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SG Finserve Ltd share price today?

The SG Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹406 today.

What is the Market Cap of SG Finserve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SG Finserve Ltd is ₹2675.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SG Finserve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SG Finserve Ltd is 35.16 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SG Finserve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SG Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SG Finserve Ltd is ₹325 and ₹576 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SG Finserve Ltd?

SG Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 172.56%, 3 Years at 136.23%, 1 Year at -9.94%, 6 Month at 8.14%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -4.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SG Finserve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.38 %
Institutions - 1.97 %
Public - 49.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SG Finserve Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.