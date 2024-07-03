SectorFinance
Open₹418.05
Prev. Close₹421.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹372.52
Day's High₹424.95
Day's Low₹399.95
52 Week's High₹576
52 Week's Low₹325
Book Value₹198.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,675.34
P/E35.16
EPS11.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.56
96.43
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
746.83
476.64
3.86
3.08
Net Worth
806.39
573.07
8.87
8.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.01
0.02
0.51
-0.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
RUCHI JAIN
Additional Director
Rahul Gupta
Additional Director
A K Bansal
Additional Director
Rohan Gupta
Director
DUKHABANDHU RATH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Nagpal
Additional Director
Rakesh Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
SG Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as Moongipa Securities Limited on March 18, 1994. The name of the Company was then changed from Moongipa Securities Limited to SG Finserve Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company provides supply chain financing solutions for Indian conglomerates down to the lowest tier. Through a seamless tech platform solution, it focuses in offering finance solutions to dealers, distributors, vendors, retailers, logistics providers, etc. SGFL is accredited with CRISIL AA rating for its long-term debt and an A1+ for its short-term debt & commercial paper, making it a strong and reliable financial institution.In FY 2015, the Company received confirmation for direct listing of equity shares at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited effective from July 8, 2015. In 2019-20, the Company received a licensed from Reserve Bank of India dated 16 May 2018 for doing a Non-Banking Financial Activity. On July 25, 2022, the Board of the Company has affected the change in control and management in the Company, by appointing the Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta as the Directors of the Company and the acquisition of 56.25% Equity Shares as contemplated under the SPA was also completed, and pursuant to the same Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta became the new promoters in the Company and have acquired control over the affairs of the Company. Subsequent to the change in ownership, management and control of the Company, the Board of Directors has proposed change in Ob
The SG Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹406 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SG Finserve Ltd is ₹2675.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SG Finserve Ltd is 35.16 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SG Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SG Finserve Ltd is ₹325 and ₹576 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SG Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 172.56%, 3 Years at 136.23%, 1 Year at -9.94%, 6 Month at 8.14%, 3 Month at -15.04% and 1 Month at -4.68%.
