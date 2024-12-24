|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of NCDs and CPs Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Appointment of Chief Compliance Officer and two Independent directors
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SG Finserve Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024. Financial Results as on 30-09-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on September 5 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on July 10 2024 Un-audited financial results for June Quarter Disclosure on un-audited quarter Results June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on May 28 2024 Results as on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|SG Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the Board meeting to be held on January 19 2024 Results as on 31.12.2023 Financials as on 31.12.2023 Allotment of ESOPs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
