SG Finserve Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW world seems to be recovering Indias economy expanded by 6.1 the nation. Indias total exports were from the aftermath of the percent in the Q4 of the 3scal year predicted to have increased by 2% in THE challenges posed in the last few 2022-23, leading to an annual growth April 2023 to reach USD 65.02 billion. years. Overall despite the challenges, rate of 7.2 percent. The Government The RBI had declared a rate of 6.5 India has emerged as a bright spot in of Indias capex continues to be a key percent against the tolerance limit of terms of economic growth amidst an growth driver as the GFCF (Gross Fixed 6 percent to curb in3ation, primarily outlook of global slowdown. Recently, Capital Formation) grew by 11.4% in caused by external factors such as the The World Bank has reported that the 3nancial year. Russia-Ukraine con3ict. India is better positioned to navigate The rise in capital goods imports, global headwinds and handle global In FY 2023–2024, the Indian economy which increased by approximately spillovers, as compared to other major is projected to increase by roughly 20% in FY23 compared to FY22, is a emerging economies. The uptick in 6-6.5 percent in real GDP, which is notable contributor in Indias growth. demand during the festive season better than the average for emerging This shows increased capital formation is another reason which makes us markets during a general global in the private sector and gives reason optimistic. slowdown. The 3nancial industry to be optimistic about the economy of would be resilient in the face of global crises, and consumer activity would be the main driver of development. THE NON-BANKING FINANCIAL SERVICES SPACE institutions that provide the credit demand, especially reaching played a prominent role in the a range of banking services without INANCIAL the unbanked. The recent RBI Scale Indian 3nancial system. They provide Fa banking license are referred to based norms is another welcome step 3nancial inclusion to the under-served as non-bank 3nancial companies for the industry that will elevate the section of the society that does not (NBFCs), often known as non-bank status of NBFCs in line with several have easy access to credit. NBFCs have 3nancial institutions (NBFIs). Typically, other public sector NBFCs. Under revolutionized the Indian lending the publics readily accessible these revised norms, we expect to system and have e3ciently leveraged monies, including those in checking attain more operational 3exibility to digitization to drive e3ciency and or savings accounts, cannot be meet the increasing credit demand provide customers with a quick and accepted as demand deposits by these and aid Indias economic growth. convenient 3nancing experience. The organisations. plethora of services include vehicle A large number of our population 3nancing, MSME 3nancing, home CRISIL recently reported that riding remains largely unfamiliar with 3nancing, micro3nance and other on macroeconomic tailwinds, NBFCs technology and face unique retail segments The Government are expected to see their AUM grow challenges in 3nancial literacy. When has consistently worked on the 11-12% - a four-year high - to C13 it comes to serving the underbanked, governance measures to strengthen lakh crore by the end of this 3scal. Indian NBFCs and 3ntechs are the systemic importance of the NBFCs. Also, it is heartening to see that the leveraging technology and innovation As of February 28, 2023 there were RBI and policymakers recognise the to drive the 3nancial inclusion agenda. approximately 9,471 NBFCs registered contribution of NBFCs in supporting Over the past few years, Non-Banking with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), of real economic activity and meeting Financial Companies (NBFCs) have which 40 deposit accepting NBFCs. AN INDUSTRIALISED INDIA economy, and India experienced activity. The core sector reported 8% manufacturing sector in addition this transformation as a result of its growth in June 2022 from the Covid Ato its agriculture sector to be nation must expand its industrialisation. level, with a healthy performance from considered industrialised. A nation all the sectors, except steel and crude Growth in the industrial sector is one with a solely agricultural economy oil. of the vital 3gures that a3ect the Gross cannot progress as quickly as one with Domestic Product (GDP) in India. The The Overall Gross Value Added (GVA) an industrialised economy. In actuality, expansion of the industrial sector will by the Industrial Sector rose 3.7 per these are the pillars charged with be crucial to Indias goal of a $5 trillion cent, based on data available for the fostering and preserving the nations economy. There are eight industrial 3rst half of the FY23, which is higher stable economic environment. sectors that are considered the core in than the average growth of 2.8 per Industrialisation is crucial in many India. cent achieved in H1 of the last decade, nations throughout the world stated the Economic Survey 2022-23. The core sector makes up 40% of the for bringing about a shift in the Index of Industrial production (IIP), making it a lead indicator of industrial RECENT GOVERNMENT u Bharatmala Project - To Improve u Disinvestment Plans - To INITIATIVES FOR GROWTH OF THE connectivity in North-East India support Indias economic INDUSTRIAL SECTOR IN INDIA: u Start-up India - To catalyse Start-up recovery u Production-Linked Incentive culture in India u Special Economic Zones - To (PLI) - To scale up domestic create additional economic u Make in India 2.0 - To transform manufacturing capability activity and boost the export India into a global design and u PM Gati Shakti- National manufacturing hub of goods and services Master Plan - Multi-modal u u MSME Innovative Scheme - To Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign - To connectivity infrastructure promote the complete value cut down import dependence project chain from developing ideas into innovation through incubation and design interventions

introduced by the Government of India in agreement with the MSMED (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development) Act of 2006. As per this act, MSMEs are the enterprises involved in the processing, production, and preservation of goods and commodities.

When forecasting the Indian economy, the MSME sector has proven to be a highly dynamic force. MSMEs have aided in the growth and development of numerous product segments and industries since they produce and manufacture a variety of goods for both domestic and international markets.

MSMEs have been crucial in bringing employment possibilities to underprivileged areas. Compared to the major enterprises in cities, they have contributed to the industrialisation of these areas with a minimal capital cost. MSMEs have also made a signi3cant impact and contributed to the growth of the nation in a variety of ways, including the need for minimal investment, operational 3exibility, a low rate of imports, and a signi3cant amount of domestic production.

ROLE OF SUPPLY CHAIN IN MAKING INDIA BEYOND USD 5 TRILLION ECONOMIES BY 2025 The IMFs (The International Monetary Fund) world economic outlook at the start of year 2023 said that the size of the Indian economy has increased from $3.2 trillion in 2021-22 to $3.5 trillion in 2022-23 and will cross $5 trillion in 2025.

As we all well know, the precise function of supply chain management is to deliver the right product at the right time, at the right location, at the right cost, in the right number, and of the right quality. The supply chains that are in place today are di3erent from the ones that were operational in the past. They play a signi3cant function.

Supply chain e3ciency increasingly depends on every one of these elements, from resource optimisation to seamless and sustainable raw material acquisition, e3cient inventory control to demand-supply balance, e3cient delivery to customer satisfaction.

In order to serve its consumers in many areas of the world at reduced cost and improved service levels, new supply chain objectives now calls for linking the markets, distribution system, manufacturing, and related activities, as well as procurement.

Despite the fact that the COVID pandemic breakout in 2020 and the Russia-Ukraine con3ict in 2022 had an impact on global output, raised in3ation in numerous nations, and exacerbated economic uncertainty worldwide, One of the main forces behind economic progress is the existence of reliable supply chains.

From an economic standpoint, supply chains for emerging nations like India promote employment, boost productivity, advance technologies and skill sets, and diversify exports. Long-term commercial relationships guarantee increased and ongoing revenue.

non-banking 3nance company, SG Finserve Limited (SGFL), formerly known as Moongipa Securities ALimited, provides supply chain 3nancing solutions for Indian conglomerates down to the lowest tier. Through a seamless tech platform solution, SGFL focuses in o3ering 3nance solutions to dealers, distributors, vendors, retailers, logistics providers, etc. The equity shares of the company are listed on BSE.

SGFL is accredited with CRISIL AA rating for its long-term debt and an A1+ for its short-term debt & commercial paper, making it a strong and reliable 3nancial institution. At SGFL, we are laser focused on empowering SMEs and helping them break new boundaries. Our Team of experienced corporate professionals help us achieve our goal of leading India into a new dawn of 3nancial maturity.

HUMAN RESOURCE

organisation went through UR a start-up phase throughout

OFY 2023 where the focus was on building the business portfolio through higher employee productivity, e3ciencies in the systems and processes, and aligning the employees with the vision and mission of the organisation. Regular communication with the employees through di3erent forms and frequencies of connects and tried to ensure that the employees were able to focus on their core jobs. The HR team also worked on focused learning interventions, launch of people policies, HR technology developments and strengthening of compliance and governance mechanisms.

New HR portal: The launch of HROne software in one platform incorporates multiple HR functionalities covering all the aspects of employee life-cycle. The "HROne" across various employee transactions made it simple to use, navigate, transition, and learn. HROne has been updated in the mobile application for employees to manage self and team member activities without having to log into the web portal and get the latest organisation level updates and announcements on the go. Easy to use application, enhanced features for engagement, user friendly interface and rigorous adoption sponsored with strong support from HR team resulted in 100% of employees using the mobile application.

In line with our endeavour to promote employee centricity, dynamic employee transitions were accompanied by policies which promoted learning, career development, 3exibility, and growth opportunities, promotion of employee wellbeing, building an inclusive culture, excellence in delivery and driving high performance standard. Number of employees employed as on March 31, 2023 stood at 33.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

SYNOPSIS FOR FY2023 u Income Achievement: u Loan Book EOP: Achieved closing u Operating Income of C41.45 Loan Book of C975 crores crores, via a vis C0.32 Crores in u Gross Disbursements of C6,444 FY22 crores happened through our u Net Interest Income of C31.83 platform crores, vis a vis Nil in FY22 u No. of Borrowers: No. of unique u Pro3t Before Provision (Std. asset) borrowers added during the year is & Tax of C28.92 crores, vis a vis 558 C1.12 crores achieved in FY22

business going live, we delivered a robust performance resulting into orbital shift 3nancial performance of the

KEY NUMBERS Particulars (D crores) FY23 FY22 Change % ROA Tree Interest Income 40.25 0.00 - 12.86% Fee & Other Income 1.17 0.30 - 0.37% Dividend Income 0.03 0.02 - - Operating Income 41.45 0.32 12781% 13.24% Other non- operating Income 0.51 1.88 - Total Income 41.96 2.20 1806% 13.40% Interest expenses 8.42 0.00 - 2.69% Net Interest Income 31.83 0.00 1675363% 10.17% Operating expenses 4.62 1.08 328% 1.48% Pro3t before Impairment & Tax 28.92 1.12 2482% 9.24% Impairment on Financial Assets* 3.90 0.00 - 1.25% Pro3t Before Tax 25.02 1.12 2134% 7.99% Income Tax 6.61 0.33 1903% - Pro3t After Tax 18.41 0.79 2235% 5.88% *Provision on Standard Assets

Comparison of Q4 FY23 Vis-a-Vis Q3 FY23 u Achieved Closing Loan Book of C975 crores, up from C736 Crores as on Q3 FY23 i.e. addition of C239 crores u Addition of 214 Clients: No. of Borrowers closed at 558, up from 344 Borrowers in Q3 FY23 u Total Income of C27.53 crores, vis a vis C12.46 Crores in Q3 FY23

u Net Interest Income of C20.47 crores, vis a vis C10.31 crores in Q3

FY23 u Pro3t Before Provision (Std. asset) & Tax of C19.70 crores, vis-a-vis C9.26 crores achieved in Q3 FY23

KEY NUMBERS Particulars (D crores) Q4FY23 Q3FY22 Change % ROA Tree Interest Income 26.63 12.35 116% 13.27% Fee & Other Income 0.90 0.10 0.45% Dividend Income 0.00 0.00 - - Operating Income 27.53 12.45 121% 13.72% Other non- operating Income 0.00 0.01 - - Total Income 27.53 12.46 121% 13.72% Interest expenses 6.16 2.04 202% 3.07% Net Interest Income 20.47 10.31 99% 10.20% Operating expenses 1.68 1.16 45% 0.84% Pro3t before Impairment & Tax 19.70 9.26 113% 9.81% Impairment on Financial Assets* 0.96 2.94 0.48% Pro3t before Tax 18.74 6.32 196% 9.33% Income Tax 4.69 1.71 2.34% Pro3t after Tax 14.05 4.61 205% 7.00%

Apotheosis of the overall performance for FY23 was the quality and Nil delinquency maintained all through. As a team, we continuously strive & keep focus on building a robust and long standing quality portfolio keeping delinquencies to minimal levels.

MANAGEMENT, DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PORTFOLIO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

70% plus Loan Book is Secured with Exclusive charge on funded inventory and

receivables generated thereon from its sale.

FY2023 Particulars Dealer Vendor Amount Amount Total Unsecured 257.58 31.74 Secured 686.22 AUM 975.54

02 Short term maturity with regular churning through counters

Less than 15 days 15 to 30 days 30 days to 2 months 2 to 3 months 3 to 6 months 6 months to 1 year More than a year Vendors/Dealers 62.71 97.98 715.01 4.39 68.94 - 26.50

03 Spread across the Country with low concentration

Our portfolio is well spread across the country and we have representatives in all the states managing the same.

(D crores) State AUM Disbursements For FY23 Andhra Pradesh 35.44 309.30 Assam 0.01 1.36 Bihar 2.28 24.39 Chhattisgarh 25.99 230.80 Delhi 108.29 173.31 Goa 10.71 48.13 Gujarat 64.24 525.37 Haryana 12.92 131.26 Himachal Pradesh 0.63 47.42 Jammu and Kashmir 5.99 22.61 Jharkhand 1.29 7.62 Karnataka 153.95 1,111.46 Kerala 121.33 685.52 Madhya Pradesh 15.15 144.85 Maharashtra 200.29 1,085.27 Nagaland 0.24 0.24 Punjab 29.54 92.72 Rajasthan 48.61 258.63 Tamil Nadu 35.84 281.34 Telangana 0.47 0.46 Uttar Pradesh 2.40 123.50 Uttar Pradesh (East) 35.12 337.52 Uttar Pradesh (West) 58.41 728.31 Uttarakhand 1.03 2.68 West Bengal 4.56 35.37 Orissa 0.79 34.24 TOTAL 975.54 6,443.72

INTERNAL CONTROL & ITS ADEQUACY At SG Finserve, the internal control procedures include internal 3nancial controls, ensuring compliance with various policies, practices, and statutes considering the organisations growth and complexity of operations. The framework constantly monitors and assesses all aspects of risks associated with current activities and corporate pro3les, including development risks, and commercial and 3nancial risks.

The Company has put management reporting and internal control systems in place that enables it to monitor performance, strategy, operations, business environment, organisation, procedures, funding, risk, and internal control.

The internal auditors carry out extensive audits throughout the year across all functional areas and submit their reports to the Audit Committee.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has adopted a comprehensive and integrated risk appraisal, mitigation and management process. The risk mitigation measures of the Company are placed before the Board periodically for review and improvement.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS STATEMENTS ABOUT EXPECTED EVENTS AND FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY WHICH ARE FORWARD-LOOKING. BY THEIR NATURE, FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REQUIRE THE COMPANY TO MAKE ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO INHERENT RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT CHANCE THAT THE ASSUMPTIONS, PREDICTIONS AND OTHER FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS MAY NOT PROVE TO BE ACCURATE. READERS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A NUMBER OF FACTORS COULD CAUSE ASSUMPTIONS, AND ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED HERE.

BOARDS Dear Members,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Ninth (29th) Annual Report, REPORT together with the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial

Year ended March 31, 2023 ("FY 2023").

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

A Summary of the Companys Financial Performance for the FY 2023 is as follows:

(Amount in C Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue from operation 4,144.88 31.58 Other Income 51.30 187.88 Total Revenue 4,196.18 219.46 Profit before Finance cost, Depreciation and Tax 3,346.73 112.88 Finance Cost 841.97 0.19 Depreciation 3.04 0.94 Profit before tax 2,501.72 111.76 Less: Tax 661.09 33.32 Profit for the year 1,840.63 78.44

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

During the year under review, your Company achieved total revenue and Net Profit of C4196.18 Lakh and C1840.63 Lakh respectively as against total revenue and Net Profit of C219.46 Lakh and C78.44 Lakh respectively during the previous financial year ended March 31, 2022.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There is no change in the nature of the business during the year under review. The Company continues to undertake NBFC activities.

RBI REGULATIONS

Your Company continues to comply with all the Regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India to the extent as applicable to the Company.

DIVIDEND

Keeping in view the need to augment the resources of the company for future, your directors do not recommend the payment of dividend for the FY 2022-23.

LISTING OF SECURITIES

The Equity shares of the Company are presently listed on BSE Limited. The Annual listing fees for the FY 2023-24 have been paid to the BSE Limited.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return, as required under Section 92 of the Act for the financial year 2022-23, is available on the Companys website at www.sgfinserve.com

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALSYS

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

OVERVIEW OF INDIAN ECONOMY FY 2022-23

Industry Overview

The world seems to be recovering from the aftermath of the challenges posed in the last few years. Overall despite the challenges, India has emerged as a bright spot in terms of economic growth amidst an outlook of global slowdown. Recently, The World Bank has reported that India is better positioned to navigate global headwinds and handle global spillovers, as compared to other major emerging economies. The uptick in demand during the festive season is another reason which makes us optimistic.

CRISIL recently reported that riding on macroeconomic tailwinds, NBFCs are expected to see their AUM grow 11-12% — a four-year high — to C13 Lakh Crore by the end of this fiscal. Also, it is heartening to see that the RBI and policymakers recognise the contribution of NBFCs in supporting real economic activity and meeting the credit demand, especially reaching the unbanked. The recent RBI Scale based norms is another welcome step for the industry that will elevate the status of NBFCs in line with several other public sector NBFCs. Under these revised norms, we expect to attain more operational flexibility to meet the increasing credit demand and aid Indias economic growth.

A large number of our population remains largely unfamiliar with technology and face unique challenges in financial literacy. When it comes to serving the underbanked, Indian NBFCs and fintechs are leveraging technology and innovation to drive the financial inclusion agenda.

Over the past few years, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have played a prominent role in the Indian financial system. They provide financial inclusion to the underserved section of the society that does not have easy access to credit. NBFCs have revolutionized the Indian lending system and have efficiently leveraged digitization to drive efficiency and provide customers with a quick and convenient financing experience. The plethora of services include vehicle financing, MSME financing, home financing, microfinance and other retail segments. The Government has consistently worked on the governance measures to strengthen the systemic importance of the NBFCs. As of February 28, 2023 there were approximately 9,471 NBFCs registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), of which 40 deposit accepting NBFCs.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited or accepted any public deposit during the year under review.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company had formulated a dividend distribution policy, which sets out the parameters and circumstances to be considered by the Board in determining the distribution of dividend to its shareholders and/or retaining profit earned. The policy is available on the website of the Company at3 www.sgfinserve.com

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

Pursuant to amendment in Listing Regulations, top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalisation are required to submit BRSR with effect from the FY2022-2023. As the Company has come into the top 1000 companies as per the market capitalization data of BSE Limited as on March 31, 2023, the mandatory submission of BRSR shall be applicable to company from the FY 2023-24 onwards. Accordingly, the company shall submit the BRSR along with next years Annual Report.

TRANSFER OF RESERVES

Under section 45-IC(1) of Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI) Act, 1934, non-banking financial companies (‘NBFCs) are required to transfer a sum not less than 20% of its net profit every year to reserve fund before declaration of any dividend. Accordingly, SG Finserve Ltd. (the ‘Company, or ‘SGFL) has transferred a sum of C368.13 Lakhs to its reserve fund.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

During the year the authorized capital of the Company stood increased from C6,00,00,000 (Six Crore) to C60,00,00,000 (Sixty Crore) divided into 6,00,00,000 equity shares of C10 each, pursuant to the approval granted by the members.

During the year pursuant to the allotment of 3,62,62,800 equity shares through preferential issue, the issued, subscribed and paid capital increased from C5,01,02,000 to C41,27,30,000 as on March 31, 2023.

The company has not issued shares with differential voting rights, sweat equity shares & bonus Shares.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/ Associate Companies.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company, being an NBFC registered with the RBI and engaged in the business of giving loans in ordinary course of its business, is exempt from complying with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to loans, guarantees and investments. Accordingly, the Company is exempted from complying with the requirements to disclose in the financial statement the full particulars of the loans given, investment made or guarantee given or security provided.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION

Disclosure of ratio of the remuneration of the Executive Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company and other requisite details pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended, is annexed to this report as Annexure ‘A. Further, particulars of employees pursuant to Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the above Rules form part of this report. However, in terms of provisions of section 136 of the said Act, the report and accounts are being sent to all the members of the Company and others entitled thereto, excluding the said particulars of employees. Any member interested in obtaining such particulars may write to the Company Secretary/Compliance Officer. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing annual general meeting.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONS

As on March 31, 2023, the Company has six Directors on its Board, all six are Non- Executive Directors. Out of six Non-executive Directors, four are Independent Directors.

i. Appointment/re-appointment of directors

In the Financial Year 2022-23, Mr. Rahul Gupta (DIN: 07151792) and Mr. Rohan Gupta (DIN: 08598622) were appointed as Additional Non-Executive Directors and Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal (DIN: 06752578) as an Additional Independent Director in the Company w.e.f. July 25, 2022.

Further, on September 2, 2022, Ms. Asha Anil Agarwal (DIN:- 09722160) was appointed as an Additional Independent Director in the Company.

The Board, at its meeting held on January 25, 2023 appointed Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath (DIN: 08965826) as an Additional Independent Director for a period of 3 years w.e.f. January 25, 2023.

The Board also appointed Mr. Hosdurg Sundar Kamath Upendra Kamath (DIN: 02648119) as an Additional Independent Director for a period of 3 years w.e.f. February 13, 2023 through resolution by circulation.

All these directors were subsequently appointed/regularized by the members either at the previous AGM or through postal ballot.

ii. Resignation:

Ms. Preeti Srivastava (DIN: 07035595) resigned as non-executive and independent director w.e.f. close of business hours on October 18, 2022.

Ms. Ruchi Jain (DIN: 07291623) resigned as whole time director w.e.f. close of business hours on July 25, 2022.

Mr. Ajay Prakash Narain (DIN: 0265527) resigned as non-executive and independent director w.e.f. close of business hours on July 25, 2022.

Mr. Sanjay Jain (DIN: 00096938) resigned as non-executive director w.e.f. close of business hours on October 18, 2022 due to change in management of the Company as per share purchase agreement signed by the promoters of the Company and Mr. Rahul Gupta and Mr. Rohan Gupta, (Acquirers).

The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution made by these directors during their tenure on the Board.

iii. Director liable to retire by rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder and pursuant to Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Rahul Gupta(DIN: 07151792) Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment for the consideration of the members of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

iv. Key Managerial Person

Mr. Sahil Sikka was appointed as Manager designated as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. July 25, 2022 and Mr. Sachin Kumar was appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. August 10, 2022.

Mr. Sahil Sikka was redesignated from the position of "Manager designated as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer" to "Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer" w.e.f. October 18, 2022

The Board, at its meeting held on October 18, 2022, approved the appointment of Mr. Sorabh Dhawan as Chief Executive Officer based on the recommendations of the NRC.

As on the date of this report the Company has six Non-Executive Directors on its Board, out of which four are Independent Directors. Further, Mr. Sahil Sikka, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer is a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") within the meaning of Section 203(1) of the Act. Mr. Sorabh Dhawan is the other KMP, being the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Sachin Kumar resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. April 2, 2023 for making a career move to another organisation.

Ms. Ritu Nagpal (M. No.:- A38318) was appointed as Compliance Officer on April 2, 2023 and subsequently as Company Secretary in the Board meeting held on May 11, 2023, in his place.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this Report.

CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 25, 2022, proposed change in name of the Company to "SG Finserve Limited", which was subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India, Registrar of Companies, BSE Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

Company had received the approval letter of change in name of the Company from Moongipa Securities Limited to SG Finserve Limited w.e.f. November 16, 2022 and had also received NOC from Reserve Bank of India vide letter no. PR.V.ND.S No. S 771/C.M.S VI/05.08.000/2022-23 dated October 07, 2022. The name change was subsequently also approved by BSE Limited.

CHANGE IN OBJECT CLAUSE OF THE MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY

Subsequent to the change in ownership, management and control of the Company, the Board of Directors had proposed change in Objects of the Company to carry on the business of lending, credit and leasing facility besides the investment activities already being undertaken by the company, which was subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequent to the receipt of approval from shareholders of the Company in the last AGM, the objects change was also approved by the Registrar of Companies.

BOARD AND COMMITTEES MEETINGS

The Board meets at regular intervals to, inter-alia, discuss about the Companys Policies and strategy apart from other Board matters. The tentative annual Calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is circulated to enable the Directors to plan their schedule and to ensure participation in the meetings. The notice for the Board/Committees Meetings is also given in advance to all the Directors.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The independent directors have submitted a declaration of independence, stating that they meet the criteria of independence provided under section 149(6) of the Act read with regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations, as amended. The independent directors have also confirmed compliance with the provisions of rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, relating to inclusion of their name in the databank of independent directors.

The Board took on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the independent directors regarding them meeting the prescribed criteria of independence, after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same in terms of the requirements of regulation 25 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Corporate Governance philosophy of the Company is driven by the interest of stakeholders and the business needs of the organization. The Company continues to be compliant with the requirements of Corporate Governance as enshrined in Listing Regulations. In terms of Regulation 27 of Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report along with certificate received from Secretarial Auditors of the Company certifying compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed as Annexure "B" forming integral part of this Report.

CORPORATE POLICIES

We seek to promote and follow the highest level of ethical standards in our business transactions. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on the website of the Company at www.sgfinserve.com.

The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated on the basis of need and new Compliance.

The Key Policies are as follows:

I. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

In accordance with the provisions of section 134(3)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Section 178 (4) and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your company has adopted the policy on appointment of Directors and Senior Management and succession planning for orderly succession to the Board and the Senior Management, which inter – alia includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of directors.

Your company has also adopted policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Employees of the company in accordance with the provisions of sub section (4) of section 178. The Policy is available on the Companys website www.sgfinserve.com.

II. Risk Management Policy

Your company has a comprehensive Risk Management Policy in place and laid down a well-defined risk management framework to identify, assess and monitor risks and strengthen controls to mitigate risks. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the business (or) existence of the Company.

III. Whistle Blower Policy – Vigil Mechanism

The company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has established a vigil mechanism for its directors, employees and stakeholders associated with the company to report their genuine concerns. The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules prescribed there under and the Listing Regulation is implemented through the Whistle Blower Policy, to provide for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and make provision for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

As per the Whistle Blower Policy implemented by the Company, the Employees, Directors, or any Stakeholders associated with the Company are free to report illegal or unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Codes of Conduct or Corporate Governance Policies or any improper activity to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company or Chairman of the Company.

The Whistle Blower Policy provides for protected disclosure and protection to the Whistle Blower. Under the Whistle Blower Policy, the confidentiality of those reporting violation(s) is protected and they are not subject to any discriminatory practices. The Whistle Blower Policy has been appropriately communicated within the Company and is available on the Companys website www.sgfinserve.com.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The disclosure as per Rule 9 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company for the year under report; however the same is applicable from FY 2023-24 onwards as the Company has started meeting the prescribed thresholds under the Companies Act. Accordingly subsequent to year end, the Company has constituted a

CSR Committee with the prescribed constitution. The other compliances in this regard shall be made in due course.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

The members of the Company in their last Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022 had appointed M/s AKGVG & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 018598N) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in year 2027.

The Auditors Reports on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark requiring any explanations / comments by the Board of Directors.

The Notes of Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self- explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company to carry out the Internal Audit of various operational areas of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of the Directors of the Company had appointed M/s Kuldeep Dahiya & Associates, Company Secretaries (Membership No.: 34404 and C.P.No.:18930) to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company pursuant to the provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. In accordance with the provisions of sub – section (1) of Section 204, the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2022-23 is appended to this report as Annexure "C". The same does not contain any adverse remark or disclaimer.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (SS1 and SS2) respectively relating to Board and its Committees Meetings and General Meetings which have mandatory application.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE INCOME/ OUTFLOW

As the company is not engaged in the manufacturing activity, the prescribed information regarding compliance of rules relating to the conversation of Energy and Technology absorption pursuant to section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule – 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not provided. The Company does not have any Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo in the year under review.

DETAILS OF PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIPS OR TRANSACTIONS OF THE NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR VIS-?-VIS THE COMPANY.

There are no pecuniary relationships or transactions of the non-executive independent director vis-?-vis the Company for the period ending March 31, 2023.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Your Company has in place adequate internal financials control with reference to financial statements, commensurate with the size, scale, and complexity of its operation to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly.

Reasonable Financial Controls are operative for all the business activities of the company and no material weakness in the design or operation of any control was observed.

ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS, IF ANY

No significant and material orders were passed by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys Operation in future.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) and 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors responsibility statement, the Directors of the company hereby confirm that:

i) In preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2023, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the company for that period.

iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls the company that are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

The Company grants share-based benefits (ESOS) to eligible employees with a view to attract and retain talent, encouraging employees to align individual performance with the Companys objectives, and promoting increased participation by them in the growth of the Company.

During FY2022-23, Company launched "Moongipa Securities Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2022" with the approval of the members and the ‘in-principle listing approval for the issue of shares under the scheme from BSE Limited was also obtained. The scheme is in compliance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits & Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

A statement giving complete details as at 31 March 2023, pursuant to regulation 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits & Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at3www.sgfinserve.com.

Details related to Employees Stock Option Scheme:

S. Particulars Description of Moongipa Securities Limited Employees Stock No. (During the financial year ended march 31, 2023) Option Scheme – 2022 1. Date of shareholders approval November 27, 2022 2. Total number of oprions approved under ESOS 5,00,000 3. Vesting Requirements The Vesting Period shall commence from the Grant Date subject to minimum of 1 (One) year from the Grant Date and a maximum of 5 (Five) years from the Grant Date, at the discretion of and in the manner prescribed by the Committee and set out in the Grant Letter. S. Particulars Description of Moongipa Securities Limited Employees Stock No. (During the financial year ended march 31, 2023) Option Scheme – 2022 Provided further that in the event of death or Permanent Incapacity of a Grantee, the minimum Vesting Period of one year shall not be applicable and in such instances, the Options shall vest in terms of SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations, on the date of the death or Permanent Incapacity. 4. Exercise price or pricing formula The exercise price of the shares will be the Market price of the shares one day before the date of grant of options. 5. Maximum term of options granted 5 years 6. Sources of Shares Primary 7. Variation in terms of options No variation during FY 2022-23 8. Method used to account for ESOP Fair Value 9. Where the company opts for expensing of the options N.A. using the intrinsic value of the options, the difference between the employee compensation cost so computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognized if it had used the fair value of the options shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed. 10. ? Options movement during the year ? Number of options outstanding at the beginning of 5,00,000 the period ? Number of options granted during the year 2,00,000 ? Number of options lapsed during the year 4,000 ? Number of options vested during the year NA ? Number of options exercised during the year NA ? Number of shares arising as a result of exercise of NA options ? Money realized by exercise of options (INR), if scheme NA is implemented directly by the company ? Loan repaid by the Trust during the year from exercise NA price received ? Number of options outstanding at the end of the year 3,04,000 ? Number of options exercisable at the end of the year NIL 11. Weighted-average exercise prices and weighted-average Weighted-average exercise price- C361.80 fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for Weighted-average fair values – C191.64 options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock. 12. Employee wise details of options granted to - Senior managerial personnel as defined under Regulation Mr. Sahil Sikka, COO & CFO- 50,000 16(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Mr. Sorabh Dhawan, CEO- 50,000 Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Any other employee who receives a grant in any one year Mr. Abhishek Mahajan- 25,000 of option amounting to 5% or more of option granted Mr. Vivekanand Tiwari- 20,000 during that year; and Mr. Ashish Kaul- 10,000 Ms. Renu Rai- 10,000 Identified employees who were granted option, during NIL any one year, equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant. S. Particulars Description of Moongipa Securities Limited Employees Stock No. (During the financial year ended march 31, 2023) Option Scheme – 2022 13. A description of the method and significant assumptions Please refer to Note No. 21 to Standalone Financial Statement for used during the year to estimate the fair value of options the year end March 31, 2023 including the following information: (a) the weighted-average values of share price, exercise price, expected volatility, expected option life, expected dividends, the risk-free interest rate and any other inputs to the model; (b) the method used and the assumptions made to incorporate the effects of expected early exercise; (c) how expected volatility was determined, including an explanation of the extent to which expected volatility was based on historical volatility; and (d) whether and how any other features of the options granted were incorporated into the measurement of fair value, such as a market condition.

The Certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company certifying that the ESOS 2022 is being implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and the resolution passed by the Members, would be placed at the Annual General Meeting for inspection by Members.

DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and has in place a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in line with the provisions of the said Act and an Internal Complaint Committee has also been set up to redress complaints received regarding Sexual Harassment. No complaint of sexual harassment was received during the financial year 2022-23.

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF).

No amount was lying unpaid or unclaimed in respect of dividend for a period of seven years. Therefore, no unclaimed/unpaid dividend was required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

DETAILS OF FRAUD, IF ANY REPORTED BY AUDITORS (OTHER THAN REPORTABLE TO CENTRAL GOVERNMENT)

No fraud / misconduct was detected by the Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

GREEN INITIATIVE

Your Company has taken the initiative of going green and minimizing the impact on the environment. The Company has been circulating the copy of the Annual Report in electronic format to all those Members whose email address is available with Company. Your Company would encourage other Members also to register themselves for receiving Annual Report in the electronic Report form.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors places its gratitude and appreciation for the support and cooperation from its members, the RBI and other regulators, banks, financial institutions, trustees for debenture holders and fixed deposit holders.

The Board of Directors also places on record its sincere appreciation for the commitment and hard work put in by the Management and the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries and thanks them for yet an excellent year of performance.

For & On behalf of the Board of Directors