iifl-logo

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

-663.62

-652.57

70.29

0.23

Preference Capital

249.07

4.88

4.63

4.63

Reserves

836.33

824.01

82.23

295.67

Net Worth

421.78

176.32

157.15

300.53

Minority Interest

Debt

31.51

60.73

93.55

5.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

453.29

237.05

250.7

306.06

Fixed Assets

117.5

83.31

59.65

50.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

312.45

59.63

58.08

168.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-79.47

7.91

21.99

2.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

183.64

157.02

69.37

51.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

69.75

56.58

153.9

83.71

Sundry Creditors

-145.22

-94.15

-89.44

-65.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-187.64

-111.54

-111.84

-67.24

Cash

102.81

86.18

110.99

83.91

Total Assets

453.29

237.03

250.71

306.06

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.