Shadowfax Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
-663.62
-652.57
70.29
0.23
Preference Capital
249.07
4.88
4.63
4.63
Reserves
836.33
824.01
82.23
295.67
Net Worth
421.78
176.32
157.15
300.53
Minority Interest
Debt
31.51
60.73
93.55
5.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
453.29
237.05
250.7
306.06
Fixed Assets
117.5
83.31
59.65
50.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
312.45
59.63
58.08
168.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-79.47
7.91
21.99
2.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
183.64
157.02
69.37
51.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
69.75
56.58
153.9
83.71
Sundry Creditors
-145.22
-94.15
-89.44
-65.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-187.64
-111.54
-111.84
-67.24
Cash
102.81
86.18
110.99
83.91
Total Assets
453.29
237.03
250.71
306.06
