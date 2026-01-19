No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
-663.62
-652.57
70.29
0.23
Preference Capital
249.07
4.88
4.63
4.63
Reserves
836.33
824.01
82.23
295.67
Net Worth
421.78
176.32
157.15
300.53
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,485.13
1,884.82
1,415.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,485.13
1,884.82
1,415.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
29.53
11.66
7.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
519.75
|30.92
|39,585.09
|376.75
|1.77
|2,351.36
|167.36
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
401.55
|108.23
|30,047.69
|61.24
|0
|2,381.51
|134.76
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
216.9
|149.59
|24,032.34
|48.99
|0
|160.98
|42.16
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,399.8
|49.52
|12,813.73
|79.5
|0.46
|1,549.33
|712.86
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
626
|29.7
|11,348.24
|30.58
|0
|148.67
|72.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
93/A Appek Building 1st Floor,
4th B Cross Koramangala 5 Blok,
Karnataka - 560095
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: cs@shadowfax.in
Reports by Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
