Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Balance Sheet

6.61
(4.92%)
Jun 14, 2021|09:36:14 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

2.94

-0.01

-0.04

Net Worth

6.39

6.19

3.24

3.21

Minority Interest

Debt

0.35

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.74

6.19

3.24

3.21

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.3

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

2.09

2.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.2

5.26

1.09

0.29

Inventories

16.63

36.25

0

0

Inventory Days

72.23

175.59

0

0

Sundry Debtors

29.06

7.89

0.82

0.01

Debtor Days

126.23

38.21

297.51

4.28

Other Current Assets

5.37

2.9

0.41

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-43.95

-40.39

-0.13

0

Creditor Days

190.9

195.65

47.16

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-1.39

-0.01

0

Cash

0.36

0.64

0.06

0.11

Total Assets

6.73

6.2

3.24

3.22

