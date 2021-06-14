Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
2.94
-0.01
-0.04
Net Worth
6.39
6.19
3.24
3.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0.35
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.74
6.19
3.24
3.21
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.3
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.09
2.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.2
5.26
1.09
0.29
Inventories
16.63
36.25
0
0
Inventory Days
72.23
175.59
0
0
Sundry Debtors
29.06
7.89
0.82
0.01
Debtor Days
126.23
38.21
297.51
4.28
Other Current Assets
5.37
2.9
0.41
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-43.95
-40.39
-0.13
0
Creditor Days
190.9
195.65
47.16
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-1.39
-0.01
0
Cash
0.36
0.64
0.06
0.11
Total Assets
6.73
6.2
3.24
3.22
