Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Share Price

6.61
(4.92%)
Jun 14, 2021|09:36:14 AM

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.61

Prev. Close

6.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

6.61

Day's Low

6.61

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.15

P/E

7.43

EPS

0.89

Divi. Yield

0

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.90%

Non-Promoter- 99.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

2.94

-0.01

-0.04

Net Worth

6.39

6.19

3.24

3.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

84.02

75.34

1

0.85

yoy growth (%)

11.51

7,390.04

17.97

-37.29

Raw materials

-81.14

-68.37

-0.99

-0.81

As % of sales

96.56

90.74

98.76

96.11

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.4

4.07

0.03

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.2

-1.12

-0.01

0

Working capital

-3.14

4.74

0.76

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.51

7,390.04

17.97

-37.29

Op profit growth

-92.97

-6,550.72

-60.99

-461.47

EBIT growth

-90.03

11,014.83

156.07

0.52

Net profit growth

-93.26

11,443.92

158.42

1,857.34

No Record Found

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kushal Damodar Vaishnav

Managing Director

Amit Mahesh Bhatt

Additional Director

Yogendra Srikishan Bagree

Additional Director

Govind Adya Chaubey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd

Summary

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Limited was incorporated on May 08th, 1981. The Company acts as buyers, sellers, suppliers, investor, trader or consumer and household goods and slowly spreads its wings to the Investment Company and invest in and acquire or otherwise deals in shares, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued/guaranteed by Government, State, Dominion in India or elsewhere. TheCompany is also into primary business is trading in Sarees having a wide variety of Clothing Items like fabrics and designs.
