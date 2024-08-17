Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.61
Prev. Close₹6.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹6.61
Day's Low₹6.61
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹19.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.15
P/E7.43
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
2.94
-0.01
-0.04
Net Worth
6.39
6.19
3.24
3.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
84.02
75.34
1
0.85
yoy growth (%)
11.51
7,390.04
17.97
-37.29
Raw materials
-81.14
-68.37
-0.99
-0.81
As % of sales
96.56
90.74
98.76
96.11
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.4
4.07
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-1.12
-0.01
0
Working capital
-3.14
4.74
0.76
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.51
7,390.04
17.97
-37.29
Op profit growth
-92.97
-6,550.72
-60.99
-461.47
EBIT growth
-90.03
11,014.83
156.07
0.52
Net profit growth
-93.26
11,443.92
158.42
1,857.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kushal Damodar Vaishnav
Managing Director
Amit Mahesh Bhatt
Additional Director
Yogendra Srikishan Bagree
Additional Director
Govind Adya Chaubey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd
Summary
Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Limited was incorporated on May 08th, 1981. The Company acts as buyers, sellers, suppliers, investor, trader or consumer and household goods and slowly spreads its wings to the Investment Company and invest in and acquire or otherwise deals in shares, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued/guaranteed by Government, State, Dominion in India or elsewhere. TheCompany is also into primary business is trading in Sarees having a wide variety of Clothing Items like fabrics and designs.
