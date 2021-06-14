Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
84.02
75.34
1
0.85
yoy growth (%)
11.51
7,390.04
17.97
-37.29
Raw materials
-81.14
-68.37
-0.99
-0.81
As % of sales
96.56
90.74
98.76
96.11
Employee costs
-0.2
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
As % of sales
0.24
0.17
3.07
3.19
Other costs
-2.38
-2.79
-0.04
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.84
3.71
4.38
19.53
Operating profit
0.28
4.04
-0.06
-0.16
OPM
0.33
5.36
-6.22
-18.84
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.03
0.09
0.17
Profit before tax
0.4
4.07
0.03
0.01
Taxes
-0.2
-1.12
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-51.05
-27.57
-30.26
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
2.95
0.02
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
2.95
0.02
0
yoy growth (%)
-93.26
11,443.92
158.42
1,857.34
NPM
0.23
3.91
2.54
1.16
