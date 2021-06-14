iifl-logo-icon 1
Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.61
(4.92%)
Jun 14, 2021|09:32:14 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

84.02

75.34

1

0.85

yoy growth (%)

11.51

7,390.04

17.97

-37.29

Raw materials

-81.14

-68.37

-0.99

-0.81

As % of sales

96.56

90.74

98.76

96.11

Employee costs

-0.2

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

As % of sales

0.24

0.17

3.07

3.19

Other costs

-2.38

-2.79

-0.04

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.84

3.71

4.38

19.53

Operating profit

0.28

4.04

-0.06

-0.16

OPM

0.33

5.36

-6.22

-18.84

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.03

0.09

0.17

Profit before tax

0.4

4.07

0.03

0.01

Taxes

-0.2

-1.12

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-51.05

-27.57

-30.26

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

2.95

0.02

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

2.95

0.02

0

yoy growth (%)

-93.26

11,443.92

158.42

1,857.34

NPM

0.23

3.91

2.54

1.16

