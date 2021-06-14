Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.4
4.07
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.2
-1.12
-0.01
0
Working capital
-3.14
4.74
0.76
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-2.94
7.69
0.78
0.11
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0.3
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.07
7.99
0.78
0.11
Equity raised
5.88
-0.02
-0.07
-0.09
Investing
0
-2.09
-0.73
-0.1
Financing
0.35
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.16
5.88
-0.01
-0.08
