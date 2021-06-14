iifl-logo-icon 1
Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.61
(4.92%)
Jun 14, 2021|09:36:14 AM

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.4

4.07

0.03

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.2

-1.12

-0.01

0

Working capital

-3.14

4.74

0.76

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

-2.94

7.69

0.78

0.11

Capital expenditure

-0.13

0.3

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.07

7.99

0.78

0.11

Equity raised

5.88

-0.02

-0.07

-0.09

Investing

0

-2.09

-0.73

-0.1

Financing

0.35

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.16

5.88

-0.01

-0.08

