To,

The Shareholders,

Shailja Commercial trade Frenzy Limited

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their 38th Director Report & Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summary of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as compared to the previous year is as below:

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2018 Year ended 31.03.2019 (Amount in Rs.) (Amount in Rs.) Total Income 75,38,18,706 84,15,02,810 Total Expenditure 71,30,71,400. 83,74,41,688 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 4,07,47,306 40,61,112 Profit/(Loss) After Tax 2,95,11,016 19,87,667 Paid up Share Capital 3,24,90,000 3,24,90,000 Reserve And Surplus 2,94,12,513 3,14,00,174

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & HIGHLIGHTS

The Company has earned profit after tax of Rs. 19,87,667/- during the current financial year as against Rs. 2,95,11,016/- earned during the previous financial year. Profit before tax is 40,61,112 /- as compared to 4,07,47,306/- in previous year.

RESERVES & SURPLUS

There is no amount transferred in general reserve or special reserve from the Current year profit.

DIVIDEND

To maintain the liquidity of funds, the Board of Directors has decided not to declare any dividend for this financial year 2018-19. The Board assures you to present a much strong financial statements in coming years.

DEPOSITS

As on 31.03.2019, the company has accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 (1) and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,2014.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in nature of business of the Company during the year.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity share capital as on 31st March, 2019 was Rs.3,24,90,000/- (Three Crore Twenty Four Lakhs Nanty Thousand).There is no change in the capital structure of the company during the year, as no new shares were issued and there is no capital reduction or restructuring done by the Company during the period under consideration.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the directions of SEBI and the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., accordingly the company has been adhering to the directions and guidelines as required. The report on the code of corporate governance is annexed separately in this Annual report.

REPORTS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by SEBI.

In compliance with Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, report on the Corporate Governance, along with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on compliance with the provisions is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of Energy, Technology, Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are as under:

a) Conservation of Energy:

Since the company is not engaged in any industrial, manufacturing activity, issues relating to conservation of energy are not quite relevant to its functioning and has no particulars to report regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption.

b) Technology Absorption:

Since the company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity, issues relating to Technology Absorption are not quite relevant to its functioning.

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings/Outgo:

Earnings NIL Outgo NIL

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

During the period under review, the loans, advance and guarantees were provided by the Company under the provisions of Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 is given in the balance sheet and schedule of Loans and Advances.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

Save as mentioned elsewhere in this Report, no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company has occurred between the ends of the financial year of the Company 31st March, 2019 till the date of this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company are of the view that currently no significant risk factors are present which may threaten the existence of the company.

During the year, your Directors have an adequate risk management policy in place capable of addressing those risks. The company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors review these procedures periodically. The companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behaviour together form a complete and effective Risk Management System (RMS).

DIRECTORS

The Board of the Company during the Financial Year was as follows:

Sr. No. Name Of Directors Designation Date of Appointment 1. Mr Ameet Mahesh Bhatt Managing Director 07/03/2018 2. Mr. Kushal Damodar Vaishnav Executive Director 21/04/2017 3. Mr. Manish Mangesh Parab Independent Director 30/12/2017

The Companies Act, 2013, provides for the appointment of independent directors. Sub-section (10) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 provides that independent directors shall hold office for a term of up to five consecutive years on the board of a company; and shall be eligible for re-appointment on passing a special resolution by the shareholders of the Company.

Further, according to Sub-section (11) of Section 149, no independent director shall be eligible for appointment for more than two consecutive terms of five years. Sub-section (13) states that the provisions of retirement by rotation as defined in Sub-sections (6) and (7) of Section 152 of the Act shall not apply to such independent directors.

BOARD EVALUATION

Reg. 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the director being evaluated

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 the evaluation of all the directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. The evaluation process has been explained in the corporate governance report section in this Annual Report. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the nomination and remuneration committee.

MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of directors of your company comprises of contribution at meetings, strategies perspective or inputs regarding the growth and performance of your company among others.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Details of program for familiarization of Independent directors of the company are accessible on yours company website at

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met 6 times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the corporate governance report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

The dates of Board Meetings are as follows:

29/05/2018, 14/08/2018, 30/08/2018, 14/11/2018, 26/02/2019 and 30/03/2019.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant of the provision of Section 149 (8) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule IV and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Independent Directors of the Company held their meeting on 11th Feb 2019 reviewed the performance of non- independent directors and the Board as a whole including the Chairperson of the Company, views expressed by the executive directors and non- executive directors at various level, and quantified the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company, management and the Board and expressed satisfaction.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KMP DURING THE YEAR:

Sr. No. Name Of Directors Nature of change Date of change 1. Ms. Sonam Sharma Resignation from the post of Directorship 30.08.2018 2. Mr. Manish Mangesh Parab Regularsation of Directorship 30.09.2018 3. Mr. Ameet Bhatt Regularsation of Directorship 30.09.2018 4. Mr. Ameet Bhatt Appoint as managing Director 30.09.2018 10. Ms. Nayan Pandya Appoint as Compliance Officer cum Company secretary of the Company 01.10.2018

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The policies of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act is available on the website

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board, are stated in this Board report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.

TRAINING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Every new independent director of the Board attended an orientation program. To familiarize the new inductees with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors / senior managerial personnel make presentations to the inductees about the Companys strategy, operations, product and service offerings, markets, software delivery, organization structure, finance, human resources, technology, quality, facilities and risk management.

The Company has organized the following workshops for the benefit of Directors and Independent Directors:

(a) a program on how to review, verify and study the financial reports;

(b) a program on Corporate Governance;

(c) provisions under the Companies Act, 2013; and

(d) SEBI Insider Trading Regulation, 2015.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, functions, duties and responsibilities as a director.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year none of Companies became and ceased as Subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies of the Company.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Currently, the Board has four committees: 1. Audit Committee, 2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee, 3. Stake Holders Relationship Committee.

A detailed note on the Board and its committees is provided under the corporate governance report section in this Annual Report.

DECLARATION AND DISCLOSURE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and specified under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the LODR Regulation, 2015 in respect of their position as an "Independent Director" of Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the declaration given by the Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board hereby confirms that all the Independent Directors have given declarations and further confirms that they meet the criteria of Independence as per the provisions of Section 149(6) read with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATIONS

In the opinion of the Board, the independent directors are, individually, person of integrity and possess relevant expertise and experience.

The Independent Directors under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 declared that:

1. They are not a promoter of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

2. They are not directors in the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company.

3. The independent Directors have/had no pecuniary relationship with company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

4. None of the relatives of the Independent Directors have or had pecuniary relationship or transaction with the company, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, amounting to two percent. or more of its gross turnover or total income or fifty Lakhs rupees or such higher amount as may be prescribed, whichever is lower, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

5. Independent Director, neither himself nor any of his relatives

• holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been employee of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed;

• is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of

• a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the company or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 134(3) (c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

GAAP comprises mandatory accounting standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the provisions of the Act (to the extent notified) and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

There are no material departures from prescribed accounting standards in the adoption of these standards. The directors hereby confirm that:

1. In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

2. The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period.

3. The directors have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

5. The directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

6. The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Mohandas & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the company has conducted statutory audit for the current financial year 2018-19.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors have not made any qualification in their Audit Report related to the financial statement. Their reports on relevant notes on accounts are self-explanatory and do not call for any comments under section 134 of the companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Ms. Shruti Agarwal, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Audit or was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2018-19, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules there under.

The Secretarial Audit report for FY 2018-19 forms part of the Annual Report and part of the Boards report as Annexure-1.

COST AUDITORS

Appointment of Cost Auditor is not applicable to the Company. Hence, the company has not appointed any Cost Auditor and cost accounts and records are not required to maintain by the company.

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds Committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, no company became or ceased to be a Subsidiary/Joint Venture/Associate of the Company.

POSTAL BALLOT:

No postal ballot was held during the year 2018-2019.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

No cases were filed during the Financial Year 2018-19 under Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. In addition of the above the company has constitute "Internal Complaints Committee" as per Section 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

A. No of Complaint filed during the Financial Year 2018-19: NIL,

B. No of Complaint disposed during the Financial Year 2018-19: NIL,

C. No of Complaint pending as on end of the Financial Year 2018-19: 1

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY

We view responsible conduct as a necessary input for long term business success. We accept responsibility for our business, or employees and society. That is how we define our corporate responsibility. But as per Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 your company is out of the preview of this responsibility.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviours of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behaviour from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Fraud and Risk Management Policy to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any, in staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our vision of being one of the most respected companies in India, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

The Company has a Fraud Risk and Management Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any. The FRM Policy ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination will be meted out to any person for a genuinely raised concern.

A high level Committee has been constituted which looks into the complaints raised. The Committee reports to the Audit Committee and the Board. The Policy has been posted on the Companys website

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROLS:

The Company has the risk management and internal control framework in place commensurate with the size of the Company. However Company is trying to strengthen the same. The details of the risks faced by the Company and the mitigation thereof are discussed in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis report that forms part of the Annual Report.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURNS

In accordance with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, an extract of the annual return is annexed as Annexure -2.

CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification as required under Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 have been appended to this report in Annexure 4.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED INFORMATION:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the Act and the above Rules are as under.

The disclosures as specified under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2018-2019, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2018-2019 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors would like to acknowledge and place on record their sincere appreciation to all stakeholders -Clients, Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Governments, the Companys valued investors and all other business partners for their continued co-operation and excellent support received during the year.

Your Directors recognize and appreciate the efforts and hard work of all the employees of the Company and their continued contribution to its growth.