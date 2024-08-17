iifl-logo-icon 1
Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Company Summary

6.61
(4.92%)
Jun 14, 2021|09:36:14 AM

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd Summary

Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy Limited was incorporated on May 08th, 1981. The Company acts as buyers, sellers, suppliers, investor, trader or consumer and household goods and slowly spreads its wings to the Investment Company and invest in and acquire or otherwise deals in shares, debentures, bonds, obligations and securities issued/guaranteed by Government, State, Dominion in India or elsewhere. TheCompany is also into primary business is trading in Sarees having a wide variety of Clothing Items like fabrics and designs.

