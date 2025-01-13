Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.43
5.43
5.43
5.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.7
-3.66
-3.53
-3.32
Net Worth
1.73
1.77
1.9
2.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.73
1.77
1.9
2.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.8
0.8
0.89
0.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.11
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.83
0.83
0.82
0.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.93
0.97
1
1.34
Total Assets
1.73
1.77
1.89
2.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.