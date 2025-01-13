iifl-logo-icon 1
Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Balance Sheet

13.63
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:47:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.43

5.43

5.43

5.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.7

-3.66

-3.53

-3.32

Net Worth

1.73

1.77

1.9

2.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.73

1.77

1.9

2.11

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.8

0.8

0.89

0.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.11

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.83

0.83

0.82

0.82

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-0.01

Cash

0.93

0.97

1

1.34

Total Assets

1.73

1.77

1.89

2.1

