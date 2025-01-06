iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.5
(1.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd

Shamrock Indl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.31

-0.06

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

2.04

-0.02

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-0.42

1.72

-0.08

-0.02

Capital expenditure

0.14

-1.19

0

0.14

Free cash flow

-0.28

0.53

-0.08

0.11

Equity raised

-6.64

-5.5

-4.87

-4.76

Investing

0

-3.09

0

0

Financing

0

4.61

9.15

9.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.93

-3.45

4.19

4.4

Shamrock Indl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.