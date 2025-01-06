Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.31
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
2.04
-0.02
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.42
1.72
-0.08
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0.14
-1.19
0
0.14
Free cash flow
-0.28
0.53
-0.08
0.11
Equity raised
-6.64
-5.5
-4.87
-4.76
Investing
0
-3.09
0
0
Financing
0
4.61
9.15
9.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.93
-3.45
4.19
4.4
No Record Found
