Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Share Price

13.31
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.31
  • Day's High13.31
  • 52 Wk High14.62
  • Prev. Close13.31
  • Day's Low13.31
  • 52 Wk Low 7.22
  • Turnover (lac)0.38
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.97%

Non-Promoter- 57.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.43

5.43

5.43

5.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.7

-3.66

-3.53

-3.32

Net Worth

1.73

1.77

1.9

2.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.31

-0.06

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

2.04

-0.02

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-5.77

233

64.55

-98.35

EBIT growth

-33.89

389.11

15.09

-97.26

Net profit growth

-33.89

389.11

15.09

-97.26

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Kalpesh R Khokhani

Managing Director

Kamlesh R Khokhani

Director

Neeta Khokhani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Manishbhai Rathod

Independent Director

Sonalika Sushant Shrivastav

Independent Director

Dinesh Murlidhar Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd

Summary

Shamrock Industrial Company Limited established in July, 1991 is engaged in trading of Dyes & Chemicals,Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Intermediates. The Company came out with a public issue in July 1995, and it allotted on 10.11.1995 6200100 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating to Rs.6.20 crores to part finance for the Bulk Drug project at Khapoli, Maharastra. The Company issued 14.50% Unsecured Fully Convertible Debentures in 1995.The construction project for manufacturing of FRUSEMIDE (Bulk Drug Project) was not completed due to inadequacy of funds. The Company forfeited 1007400 Equity Shares in July 2001 on account of non payment of call money.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd share price today?

The Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is 0 and 4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹14.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd?

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 18.74%, 1 Year at 61.14%, 6 Month at 0.30%, 3 Month at 41.30% and 1 Month at 13.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.02 %

