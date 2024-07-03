Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹13.31
Prev. Close₹13.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹13.31
Day's Low₹13.31
52 Week's High₹14.62
52 Week's Low₹7.22
Book Value₹3.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.43
5.43
5.43
5.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.7
-3.66
-3.53
-3.32
Net Worth
1.73
1.77
1.9
2.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.2
-0.31
-0.06
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
2.04
-0.02
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-5.77
233
64.55
-98.35
EBIT growth
-33.89
389.11
15.09
-97.26
Net profit growth
-33.89
389.11
15.09
-97.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Kalpesh R Khokhani
Managing Director
Kamlesh R Khokhani
Director
Neeta Khokhani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Manishbhai Rathod
Independent Director
Sonalika Sushant Shrivastav
Independent Director
Dinesh Murlidhar Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd
Summary
Shamrock Industrial Company Limited established in July, 1991 is engaged in trading of Dyes & Chemicals,Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Intermediates. The Company came out with a public issue in July 1995, and it allotted on 10.11.1995 6200100 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating to Rs.6.20 crores to part finance for the Bulk Drug project at Khapoli, Maharastra. The Company issued 14.50% Unsecured Fully Convertible Debentures in 1995.The construction project for manufacturing of FRUSEMIDE (Bulk Drug Project) was not completed due to inadequacy of funds. The Company forfeited 1007400 Equity Shares in July 2001 on account of non payment of call money.
Read More
The Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is 0 and 4.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd is ₹7.22 and ₹14.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.73%, 3 Years at 18.74%, 1 Year at 61.14%, 6 Month at 0.30%, 3 Month at 41.30% and 1 Month at 13.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.