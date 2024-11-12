Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Shamrock Industrial Company Limited will be held on 12th November 2024 on Tuesday at the registered office of the Company at 03.00 p.m. to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider & approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 2. To take Note on Compliances of Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements Regulation 2015 for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. 3. Any other items with the permission of the Chairman. This is to inform you that as per Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, as amended, The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 12.11.2024 at 03:00 pm at its registered office considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with LRR. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To confirm the appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Rameshchandra Khokhani (DIN: 00322223) who retires by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and being eligible himself for re-appointment. 3. To Consider and fix the day date time venue and Calendar of Events for 33rd AGM . 4. To fix the dates for the closing of register of Members and transfer of books in connection with 33rd AGM of the Company in terms of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for 33rd AGM of the Company. 6. To adopt Secretarial Audit Report for F.Y. 2023-24 in terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013. 7. To adopt Directors Report for F.Y. 2023-24 and Notice for 33rd Annual General Meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 12th August, 2024 on Monday at the Registered Office of the Company at 83-E, Hansraj Pragji Building, Off. Dr. E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400018 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.10 p.m. The Board discussed and approved the following agenda items. 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regn, 2015. 2. Recommended to the members, the appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Rameshchandra Khokhani (DIN: 00322223) who retires by rotation in terms of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment at the ensuing AGM. In details as per attached pdf file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

SHAMROCK INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulations 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To take note on compliance done for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. 3. Any other items with the permission of Chairman. Please take attached file on records. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today on 27th May, 2024, Monday at the Registered Office of the Company at 83-E, Hansraj Pragji Building, Off. Dr. E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai - 400018 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.05 p.m. The Board has interalia, considered, approved and taken on record as follows: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. 2. Took the note on compliance done for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended. Kindly acknowledge the Receipt. Read less.. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.05. p.m. at registered office of the Company, the Board of Directors at its meeting approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Auditors Report thereon for quarter and f.y. ended 31.03.2024 in term of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015. Please take on record the attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Attached is the declaration pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018 dated November 26, 2018, that the Company is not a Large Corporate Entity along with the Financial Statements of the Company for F.Y. ended 31.03.2024 adopted by Board in its meeting held on 27.05.2024. The Declaration pursuant to said SEBI circular was already submitted by the Company to the exchange on 04.04.2024 and furnished here once again with Financial Statements of the Company for F.Y. ended 2023-24. Please take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

