iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Company Summary

13.4
(-1.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Summary

Shamrock Industrial Company Limited established in July, 1991 is engaged in trading of Dyes & Chemicals,Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Intermediates. The Company came out with a public issue in July 1995, and it allotted on 10.11.1995 6200100 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating to Rs.6.20 crores to part finance for the Bulk Drug project at Khapoli, Maharastra. The Company issued 14.50% Unsecured Fully Convertible Debentures in 1995.The construction project for manufacturing of FRUSEMIDE (Bulk Drug Project) was not completed due to inadequacy of funds. The Company forfeited 1007400 Equity Shares in July 2001 on account of non payment of call money.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.