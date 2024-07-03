Shamrock Industrial Co Ltd Summary

Shamrock Industrial Company Limited established in July, 1991 is engaged in trading of Dyes & Chemicals,Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals and Intermediates. The Company came out with a public issue in July 1995, and it allotted on 10.11.1995 6200100 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating to Rs.6.20 crores to part finance for the Bulk Drug project at Khapoli, Maharastra. The Company issued 14.50% Unsecured Fully Convertible Debentures in 1995.The construction project for manufacturing of FRUSEMIDE (Bulk Drug Project) was not completed due to inadequacy of funds. The Company forfeited 1007400 Equity Shares in July 2001 on account of non payment of call money.