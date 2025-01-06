Shangar Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.31
0.39
0.25
0.22
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.74
-0.8
-0.53
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
Working capital
0.71
1.08
-0.76
-0.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
0.66
-1.37
-0.83
Capital expenditure
0.65
1.87
1.55
0.96
Free cash flow
0.67
2.53
0.17
0.12
Equity raised
6.09
5.43
5.05
4.68
Investing
0
-0.17
0
0
Financing
6.86
3.95
2.22
1.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13.63
11.75
7.45
6.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.