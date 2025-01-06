iifl-logo-icon 1
Shangar Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.59
(3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Shangar Decor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.31

0.39

0.25

0.22

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.74

-0.8

-0.53

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

Working capital

0.71

1.08

-0.76

-0.49

Other operating items

Operating

0.02

0.66

-1.37

-0.83

Capital expenditure

0.65

1.87

1.55

0.96

Free cash flow

0.67

2.53

0.17

0.12

Equity raised

6.09

5.43

5.05

4.68

Investing

0

-0.17

0

0

Financing

6.86

3.95

2.22

1.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

13.63

11.75

7.45

6.19

