Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.44
6.93
6.21
7.59
yoy growth (%)
-50.31
11.46
-18.09
96.16
Raw materials
-1.01
-2.93
-3.07
-3.82
As % of sales
29.36
42.32
49.47
50.33
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.48
-0.49
-0.62
As % of sales
6.46
7.03
7.89
8.23
Other costs
-0.93
-2.41
-1.51
-2.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.03
34.9
24.31
31.41
Operating profit
1.27
1.09
1.13
0.76
OPM
37.13
15.73
18.31
10.02
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.74
-0.8
-0.53
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.03
-0.07
-0.08
Other income
0
0.08
0
0.08
Profit before tax
0.31
0.39
0.25
0.22
Taxes
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
Tax rate
-19.88
-15.8
-25.62
-15.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
0.33
0.19
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.25
0.33
0.19
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-24.38
71.82
2.72
89.54
NPM
7.26
4.77
3.09
2.46
