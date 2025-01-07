iifl-logo-icon 1


Shangar Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.81
(4.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shangar Decor Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.44

6.93

6.21

7.59

yoy growth (%)

-50.31

11.46

-18.09

96.16

Raw materials

-1.01

-2.93

-3.07

-3.82

As % of sales

29.36

42.32

49.47

50.33

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.48

-0.49

-0.62

As % of sales

6.46

7.03

7.89

8.23

Other costs

-0.93

-2.41

-1.51

-2.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.03

34.9

24.31

31.41

Operating profit

1.27

1.09

1.13

0.76

OPM

37.13

15.73

18.31

10.02

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.74

-0.8

-0.53

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.03

-0.07

-0.08

Other income

0

0.08

0

0.08

Profit before tax

0.31

0.39

0.25

0.22

Taxes

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

Tax rate

-19.88

-15.8

-25.62

-15.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

0.33

0.19

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.25

0.33

0.19

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-24.38

71.82

2.72

89.54

NPM

7.26

4.77

3.09

2.46

