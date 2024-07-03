SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹4.21
Prev. Close₹4.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.87
Day's High₹4.65
Day's Low₹4.21
52 Week's High₹12.05
52 Week's Low₹2.64
Book Value₹5.88
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.44
P/E27.69
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.12
6.12
6.12
6.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.25
0.5
0.3
0.24
Net Worth
7.37
6.62
6.42
6.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.44
6.93
6.21
7.59
yoy growth (%)
-50.31
11.46
-18.09
96.16
Raw materials
-1.01
-2.93
-3.07
-3.82
As % of sales
29.36
42.32
49.47
50.33
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.48
-0.49
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.31
0.39
0.25
0.22
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.74
-0.8
-0.53
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
Working capital
0.71
1.08
-0.76
-0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.31
11.46
-18.09
96.16
Op profit growth
17.26
-4.24
49.61
33.79
EBIT growth
-18.49
28.16
7.59
21.88
Net profit growth
-24.38
71.82
2.72
89.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Samirbhai Rasiklal Shah
Director
Saumil Shrenikbhai Shah
Independent Director
Prasanna Narendra Pandya
Additional Director
Moulin Shah
Company Secretary
Gitika Mishra
Additional Director
Bhavin Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhangi Chaurasia
Independent Director
Anal Milankumar Satyawadi
Summary
Shangar Decor Limited is a well established company in Ahmedabad which was intercepted way back in 1995. It has years of proven expertise in providing its clients dcor related services that range from - Pre-wedding events, Theme wedding, Corporate events, Religious events, Property dcor, Lights dcor and Catering. The Company was incorporated on November 16, 1995. The Company provides event management services, wedding, property decoration and catering services. It was driven by the fact that the worlds most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touch point. Because how brands act is more important than what they say.The Director of the Company Mr. Samir Shah himself has 40+ years of experience in this sector and it is due to his hard work that Shangar acquired and worked on over 30 party plots, making it an industry leader in various spheres. So, working alongside great brands, the Company has been committed to doing something extraordinary every day and hence it has been able to deliver trade shows, exhibitions, convocations, seminars, state and national level conferences, destination wedding & creative events to the leading brands for 4 decades. During the year 2019, Company completed a major contract of Rs. 2.50 Crore of Lok Sabha Election of Government of India. It entered into a New Service Agreement for Decoration Business with Dayaji Anavil Kedavni Mandal which owns Six properties in the City of Surat, Gujarat.
The Shangar Decor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shangar Decor Ltd is ₹45.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shangar Decor Ltd is 27.69 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shangar Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shangar Decor Ltd is ₹2.64 and ₹12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shangar Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.74%, 3 Years at -5.44%, 1 Year at 14.18%, 6 Month at -21.03%, 3 Month at -23.22% and 1 Month at -61.65%.
