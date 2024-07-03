Summary

Shangar Decor Limited is a well established company in Ahmedabad which was intercepted way back in 1995. It has years of proven expertise in providing its clients dcor related services that range from - Pre-wedding events, Theme wedding, Corporate events, Religious events, Property dcor, Lights dcor and Catering. The Company was incorporated on November 16, 1995. The Company provides event management services, wedding, property decoration and catering services. It was driven by the fact that the worlds most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touch point. Because how brands act is more important than what they say.The Director of the Company Mr. Samir Shah himself has 40+ years of experience in this sector and it is due to his hard work that Shangar acquired and worked on over 30 party plots, making it an industry leader in various spheres. So, working alongside great brands, the Company has been committed to doing something extraordinary every day and hence it has been able to deliver trade shows, exhibitions, convocations, seminars, state and national level conferences, destination wedding & creative events to the leading brands for 4 decades. During the year 2019, Company completed a major contract of Rs. 2.50 Crore of Lok Sabha Election of Government of India. It entered into a New Service Agreement for Decoration Business with Dayaji Anavil Kedavni Mandal which owns Six properties in the City of Surat, Gujarat.

