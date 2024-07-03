iifl-logo-icon 1
Shangar Decor Ltd Share Price

4.64
(4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:26:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.21
  • Day's High4.65
  • 52 Wk High12.05
  • Prev. Close4.43
  • Day's Low4.21
  • 52 Wk Low 2.64
  • Turnover (lac)34.87
  • P/E27.69
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.88
  • EPS0.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shangar Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

4.21

Prev. Close

4.43

Turnover(Lac.)

34.87

Day's High

4.65

Day's Low

4.21

52 Week's High

12.05

52 Week's Low

2.64

Book Value

5.88

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.44

P/E

27.69

EPS

0.16

Divi. Yield

0

Shangar Decor Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shangar Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shangar Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.95%

Non-Promoter- 77.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shangar Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.12

6.12

6.12

6.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.25

0.5

0.3

0.24

Net Worth

7.37

6.62

6.42

6.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.44

6.93

6.21

7.59

yoy growth (%)

-50.31

11.46

-18.09

96.16

Raw materials

-1.01

-2.93

-3.07

-3.82

As % of sales

29.36

42.32

49.47

50.33

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.48

-0.49

-0.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.31

0.39

0.25

0.22

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.74

-0.8

-0.53

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

Working capital

0.71

1.08

-0.76

-0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.31

11.46

-18.09

96.16

Op profit growth

17.26

-4.24

49.61

33.79

EBIT growth

-18.49

28.16

7.59

21.88

Net profit growth

-24.38

71.82

2.72

89.54

No Record Found

Shangar Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shangar Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Samirbhai Rasiklal Shah

Director

Saumil Shrenikbhai Shah

Independent Director

Prasanna Narendra Pandya

Additional Director

Moulin Shah

Company Secretary

Gitika Mishra

Additional Director

Bhavin Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhangi Chaurasia

Independent Director

Anal Milankumar Satyawadi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shangar Decor Ltd

Summary

Shangar Decor Limited is a well established company in Ahmedabad which was intercepted way back in 1995. It has years of proven expertise in providing its clients dcor related services that range from - Pre-wedding events, Theme wedding, Corporate events, Religious events, Property dcor, Lights dcor and Catering. The Company was incorporated on November 16, 1995. The Company provides event management services, wedding, property decoration and catering services. It was driven by the fact that the worlds most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touch point. Because how brands act is more important than what they say.The Director of the Company Mr. Samir Shah himself has 40+ years of experience in this sector and it is due to his hard work that Shangar acquired and worked on over 30 party plots, making it an industry leader in various spheres. So, working alongside great brands, the Company has been committed to doing something extraordinary every day and hence it has been able to deliver trade shows, exhibitions, convocations, seminars, state and national level conferences, destination wedding & creative events to the leading brands for 4 decades. During the year 2019, Company completed a major contract of Rs. 2.50 Crore of Lok Sabha Election of Government of India. It entered into a New Service Agreement for Decoration Business with Dayaji Anavil Kedavni Mandal which owns Six properties in the City of Surat, Gujarat.
Company FAQs

What is the Shangar Decor Ltd share price today?

The Shangar Decor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shangar Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shangar Decor Ltd is ₹45.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shangar Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shangar Decor Ltd is 27.69 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shangar Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shangar Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shangar Decor Ltd is ₹2.64 and ₹12.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shangar Decor Ltd?

Shangar Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.74%, 3 Years at -5.44%, 1 Year at 14.18%, 6 Month at -21.03%, 3 Month at -23.22% and 1 Month at -61.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shangar Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shangar Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.05 %

