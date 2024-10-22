Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we here by inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on 30th December, 2024 at 04.00 pm and concluded on 4:55 pm at the registered office of the company situated at 4, Sharad Flats, Opp. Dharnidhar Derasar, B/h. Sales India, Paldi, Ahmedabad-380007, Gujarat, India The board considered and approved following; 1. Appointment of M/s S K BHAVSAR & CO, Chartered Accountant, Ahmedabad as a Statutory Auditor of the company for FY 2024-25. Brief profile for the same is attached as an Annexure -A.

Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Appointment of M/s Chintan Bhatt & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the company.

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

This is to inform that in relation to the Right Issue and pursuant to the finalization of the basis of allotment for the Right issue , approved by designated Stock Exchange i.e. BSE Limited on 10th December, 2024, the Board of Director at its meeting held on today ha approved allotment of 8,56,82,800 fully paid up Right Equity Shares of Face value of Rs. 5 each at price of Rs. 5.76 per right equity share.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 24th October, 2024, have inter alia has approved the Letter of Offer dated 24th October, 2024 (LOF), Abridged Letter of Offer along with Application Forms and Rights Entitlement Letter

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Shangar Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 22nd October 2024 The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today Tuesday, 22nd October 2024. Th outcome of the Board Meeting is herewith attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

The Board Members has approved the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each (Equity Shares) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company on a Rights basis, on such terms and at such price and ratio as may be decided by the Board (including Right Issue Committee) at a later date, as on the record date (to be notified later), for an amount upto Rs. 49,50,00,000/- (Rupees Forty-Nine Crores Fifty Lakhs Only), subject to receipt of in-principal approval of BSE Limited, in accordance with the applicable laws including the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, as amended from time to time (Rights Issue).

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Shangar Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 3rd September 2024 to consider and approve amongst the other agenda the following: 01. To increase the authorised share capital of the Company. 02. Proposal to raise the funds by issuance of equity shares by way of Right Issue to the existing shareholders of the Company as per the applicable laws including Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, 3rd September 2024. The Outcome of the Board meeting is herewith attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Shangar Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 4-Sharad Flats Opp- Dharnidhar temple Ahmedabad - 380 007 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Shangar Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 4-Sharad Flats Opp- Dharnidhar temple Ahmedabad - 380 007 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Shangar Decor Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. have considered and approved as per request letter dated 25th April, 2024 received from Ms. Himani Shripal Jhaveri* for reclassification of their status from Promoter/ Promoter Group to Public Category.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024