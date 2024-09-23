|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today, 3rd September 2024. The Outcome of the Board meeting is herewith attached. Intimation regarding closure of register of members and share transfer books from 21/09/2024 to 29/09/2024 and cut off date is 23/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Outcome of 29th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We herewith submit scrutinizer report for the remote e-voting and voting at the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)
