Shanmuga Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.8

0.08

0.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.34

11.74

6.98

Net Worth

17.14

11.82

7.06

Minority Interest

Debt

9.02

7.65

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.28

0.16

0.05

Total Liabilities

26.44

19.63

7.11

Fixed Assets

20.18

9.97

2.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.12

6.43

3.62

Inventories

1.95

1.58

0.89

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.96

5.86

4.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.7

2.4

1.55

Sundry Creditors

-5.05

-1.49

-0.84

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.44

-1.92

-2.69

Cash

2.1

3.21

1.21

Total Assets

26.42

19.63

7.11

