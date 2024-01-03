Shanmuga Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.8
0.08
0.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.34
11.74
6.98
Net Worth
17.14
11.82
7.06
Minority Interest
Debt
9.02
7.65
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.28
0.16
0.05
Total Liabilities
26.44
19.63
7.11
Fixed Assets
20.18
9.97
2.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.12
6.43
3.62
Inventories
1.95
1.58
0.89
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.96
5.86
4.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.7
2.4
1.55
Sundry Creditors
-5.05
-1.49
-0.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.44
-1.92
-2.69
Cash
2.1
3.21
1.21
Total Assets
26.42
19.63
7.11
