Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.8
0.08
0.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.34
11.74
6.98
Net Worth
17.14
11.82
7.06
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,071.8
|136.14
|1,11,174.17
|138.24
|0.13
|697.4
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,766
|86.89
|97,577.3
|369.6
|0.24
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
627.4
|258.84
|49,049.63
|39.56
|0.15
|366.87
|120.23
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,127.9
|79.91
|31,356.23
|99.31
|0
|624.4
|113.49
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
736.2
|65.31
|29,995.04
|123.1
|0.17
|877.1
|107.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Panneerselvam Palaniappan Shanmugam
Executive Director & CEO
Prabu Sankar Panneerselvam
Executive Director
Jayalakshmi Panneerselvam
Non Executive Director
Dhandapani Priyadharshni
Non Executive Director
Karuppiah Saravanan
Independent Director
Gowri.
Independent Director
Rajkumar Ashwin
Independent Director
Bhoopathy Akilan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Veera Pratap Reddy Gandluru
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shanmuga Hospital Ltd
Summary
The Shanmuga Hospital Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanmuga Hospital Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanmuga Hospital Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanmuga Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanmuga Hospital Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Feb ‘25
Shanmuga Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
