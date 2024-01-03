Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,020.4
|127.6
|1,04,194.19
|138.24
|0.14
|697.4
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,314.95
|86.63
|97,284.7
|341.6
|0.24
|2,054.8
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
615.45
|234.98
|47,366.07
|39.56
|0.16
|366.87
|120.23
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,116.3
|77.2
|30,293.97
|99.31
|0
|624.4
|113.49
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
723.25
|64.52
|29,634.77
|123.1
|0.17
|877.1
|107.27
