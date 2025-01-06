Shantai Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.99
-0.09
-0.1
1.08
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0.01
-0.34
Working capital
-0.98
2.21
-0.16
0.64
Other operating items
Operating
-1.99
2.09
-0.27
1.37
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.06
0.02
Free cash flow
-1.99
2.1
-0.21
1.39
Equity raised
14
11.97
11.97
10.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.05
Net in cash
12.01
14.08
11.76
12.12
